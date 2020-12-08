Top 5 battle pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Marvel-themed Fortnite season has ended, and Epic Games has introduced a new concept of Hunter outfits in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The battle pass comes with many unique skins, and there are several new inclusions in the item shop.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Subsequently, Epic has also added Kratos, the God Of War, as an outfit in Fortnite. Recent leaks suggest that Master Chief from Halo will also come to Chapter 2 - Season 5 shortly.

This article focuses on the five popular skins every player must acquire from this season's battle pass.

Five best outfits for gamers in the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 battle pass

#1 - The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is the only character right now with a mythic weapon. He is located at the Razer Crest landmark, south of Colossal Colosseum.

Upon defeating The Mandalorian, players will acquire his mythic Amban Sniper Rifle and mythic Jetpack.

The outfit can be purchased directly from the battle pass. Alternatively, players can buy the Crew Monthly subscription pack.

This skin comes with a custom Beskar Armor edit. To acquire all the armor pieces, players need to complete the Beskar Armor Quest and a Legendary Quest.

Players can unlock the Baby Yoda pet from the Star Wars Series by reaching level 99 on the battle pass.

#2 - Lexa

Popularly recognized as the Fortnite Anime girl, Lexa has been immensely popular with the community. This comes after players had, for ages, been requesting Epic to release an Anime-based skin.

The introduction of Lexa also opens up several avenues for future Anime collaborations, with Naruto and Death Note topping the list.

Lexa can be found at Hunter's Haven as an NPC that interacts with players. She also has the Exotic Storm Scout Sniper Rifle that players can acquire with gold bars.

Players can purchase the battle pass and unlock Lexa at level 73. They can also buy the Crew Monthly subscription pack.

The Hunters Protocol style can also be unlocked for the Lexa outfit at level 79 of the BP. Players can also unlock the Lexa Warstrike style by completing Fortnite Season 5 Epic Quests.

#3 - Reese

Reese was part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 trailer holding an unknown SMG.

Players have speculated that this new weapon will be coming to the game soon. They can acquire the Epic Reese outfit by reaching level 15 in their battle pass.

She comes with an Epic emote "Boomin," a glider named "Hunter's Skyblade," and the "Ne'Jari Warhammer" pickaxe in the BP.

Gamers can also unlock the second style edit, "Nebula Racer," for Reese by reaching level 22 on their battle pass.

#4 - Mave

One of the most fierce barbarian warriors in the galaxy, Mave comes to Fortnite with her own accessories.

Fortnite players can unlock her by reaching level 41 on their battle passes. She comes with an Epic back bling, "Wildheart Buckler," a legendary glider, "Eagle's Form," and an Epic pickaxe, "Harpy's Claw."

Gamers can also unlock four unique edit styles for Mave. The reactive hairstyle unlocks at level 43, the Unstoppable style at level 45, and Mave's tail unlocks at level 51.

However, this skin set's highlight comes in level 53 of the BP, called "Mave Shieldbreaker."

#5 - Menace

Representing the Gladiators of the Colossal Colosseum, Menace stands as one of the most wanted outfits in Fortnite.

Players can unlock this legendary Fortnite outfit from the battle pass by reaching level 83. Menace also has a legendary style edit with his Gladiator mask, which opens at level 85 in the BP.

Every single Battle Pass skin ranked besides chapter 2 season 3 and 4 (couldn't find one that included them both). Kinda rushed this so I don't know how I feel about my rankings and all but it seems pretty accurate!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/MSC4kB7wlw — Adronnix FNBR (@adronnix) November 28, 2020

Similarly, players can unlock the "Victor's Flail" harvesting tool at level 87, the "Light Helmet - Plume" style at level 92, and the legendary Menace "Undefeated" style at level 94.