Top 5 Fortnite crossovers that players would like to see in Chapter 2 - Season 5

After the recent Marvel-themed season, players are looking forward to upcoming collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Recently, Epic Games officially announced the arrival of Kratos, the God Of War, in Fortnite. This leads players to believe that Fortnite will feature skins exclusive to next-generation consoles.

First Kratos rumors now Master Chief coming to Fortnite rumors as well?! Hal collaboration going to be 🔥. 😱 pic.twitter.com/84xXY9IyOA — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) December 3, 2020

The Kratos outfit comes with an Armor edit that is only available for PS5 users. Similarly, speculations suggest that Xbox Series X will get an exclusive outfit as well.

Top 5 collaborations players are looking for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

I dunno.... @FortniteGame has really ruined it for me. I hate big collaborations. Why does every season have to be tied to Disney now? I'm irritated. I didn't play at all last season because I hate marvel. And now it's like star wars or something? Why? Stop please. #fortnite — Queen Laur (@PlumHoll0w) December 4, 2020

Not all fans are happy with the crossovers though. Several fans have voiced concerns about significant season-long collaborations. The reason for this is that the Fortnite narrative loses its potency when foreign elements are introduced.

Fortnite changes so often and has so many collaborations that don’t feel like basic collabs but they actually enhance the experience of being a part of the community and that’s why the game will continue to thrive — Sacckkaroni In A Pot (@sacksonsackss) December 2, 2020

With that being said, a large chunk of the community would love to see more Fortnite crossovers. Some of the most widely asked-for crossovers are mentioned in the following list.

#1 Master Chief

Image via Sportskeeda

Master Chief is perhaps the most iconic character from the Halo franchise. Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, leaks suggest that Master Chief will be coming to Fortnite.

There are rumors that Epic Games will get into a collaboration with Xbox as well. This will be immensely popular as Fortnite might have an LTM that harks back to the traditional "Capture The Flag" Halo game mode.

Mang0e, a data miner, posted pictures of the Master Chief's armor and the UNSC Pelican glider. The outfit itself is reminiscent of Halo 5: Guardians, and it seems Epic is raising the bar for all video game fans.

#2 Miles Morales

Image via Reddit

The release of Spider-Man Miles Morales captivated PlayStation users. The game has been dubbed as the best Spider-Man game of all time. Thus, it is entirely plausible for Epic Games to add the friendly neighborhood web-slinger to Fortnite.

However, considering Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 featured Marvel characters, it might be quite a while before players get to see Spider-Man. Hopefully, this collaboration will bring Miles Morales to Fortnite, whenever it happens.

#3 Master Windu

Image via starwars.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will feature Star Wars heavily from a content perspective. However, players have already seen the likes of Kylo Ren, Rey, and several others in Star Wars Series outfits.

Master Windu is one of the iconic characters from Star Wars. Including him in the Fortnite universe with his Purple Lightsaber would make it much more enjoyable.

Mace Windu's Lightsaber was already a part of Fortnite in previous seasons. Thus it is plausible to expect Epic Games to bring Master Windu to Chapter 2 - Season 5.

4) Harry Potter

Image via Epic Games

Back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 7, Epic Games featured the Harry Potter skin set. However, in light of recent events, a collaboration with Hogwarts Legacy would be massive for Fortnite.

Having characters like Severus Snape, Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, or even Gellert Grindelwald in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 would help change up Fortnite's overall gameplay experience. This is definitely one of the most wanted collaborations of all time.

Hopefully, Epic Games will consider this magical collaboration soon, and players will soon see Harry Potter characters in Fortnite.

#5 Naruto

Image via Reddit

Now that Epic Games is open to adding anime characters in Fortnite, it is perhaps only a matter of time before they consider other series to crossover with. Perhaps one of the most popular contemporary Anime series, Naruto might make his way to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fans have even been debating on Reddit what a Naruto skin might look like in Fortnite

Hopefully, Epic Games will capitalize on the idea soon enough and bring Naruto to Fortnite Island.

Some of the honorable mentions that players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 are as follows:

Kraven, the Hunter.

Dragon Ball - Goku/Vegeta/Gohan/Trunks

Death Note Shinigami

Phoenix

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Undertaker

Pokemon Go

Mortal Kombat

Morbius

