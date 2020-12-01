Top 5 Fortnite skins that players expect to see in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Top5Gaming recently posted a video on their YouTube channel which featured some of the best Fortnite skin designs that the community wants to see in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The video posted by Top5Gaming features some unique designs that would go extremely well with Fortnite's flashy animations. From a Miles Morales themed Spiderman skin, to hyper-reactive skins which transform with each kill, the community had a lot of skins to display.

However, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will incorporate any ideas from these fan-made skin designs into Fortnite or not.

Performing or eliminating, The Killer Klownz always come out on top. 🥁🎤🤡



My entry for the #T5GContest! pic.twitter.com/xEHCCv5GTY — Bullzye (@ItzBullzye) November 13, 2020

Literally inspired by a pair of 3D glasses, my Top5Gaming Skin Contest entry, 3Dee! 🔻🔹

A glow and no glow edit style, and a back bling reactive to eliminations. Let me know what you think! ⭐️#T5GContest #FortniteConcept #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/tHeH1AEpDI — dd ✦ (@dexdaina) November 7, 2020

Nevertheless, the community-made Fortnite skin designs that are featured on this list would make any Fortnite fan want to write a letter to Epic Games, requesting for their inclusion.

Here are the skins that the community would absolutely love to see in Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 5.

5 Fortnite skins that the community wants in Chapter 2: Season 5

#5 Miles Morales

Image via @itzsamaz on Twitter

After receiving its fair share of speculation and prediction from the community, it is time for Epic Games to introduce the Miles Morales Spiderman skin to Fortnite.

With the new Miles Morales game releasing on the PlayStation 5 as well as Fortnite's Creative Director, Donald Mustard hinting towards a "Spider-Man: Living in Fear" reference on a podcast, this skin might already be in the works at Epic Games.

#4 Try Hard Hunter

Image via @mark_vanguard on Twitter

The Try Hard Hunter is one of those Fortnite skins that many in the community would absolutely love.

Combined with a GG Mask and a backpack containing belongings of characters she defeated, this is arguably the perfect in-game skin for players who like flaunting, while also playing a no-nonsense game.

#3 KIT-E

Image via @3nubis on Twitter

KIT-E appears to be an extremely cute Fortnite skin in general. However, given a reactive face-board, it is left for the community to imagine how the reactions might change according to respective in-game scenarios.

Nevertheless, if this skin makes it into Fortnite, there'll be no shortage of players who would want to grab this unique looking skin.

#2 Phoenix

Image via @pulso_o on Twitter

Much like the actual concept of a Phoenix, this Fortnite design features a skin which begins with an ash-like color. However, as the game progresses and players start racking up eliminations, the skin gradually starts transforming and glowing.

Eventually, this would result in a full grown figure of fire. This is definitely a skin that many Fortnite players would like to have in their inventories.

#1 The Emissary

Image via @BurntBeebs on Twitter

Another reactive skin for players in Fortnite, the Emissary features an armored figure with glowing crystals on its body. This skin is supposed to render reactive glows whenever a player earns an elimination.

According to the designer's concept, the Emissary comes bundled with a Stormbeast Glider that can be seen in the image. With an otherworldly look, the Emissary is undoubtedly the skin that fans most want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5