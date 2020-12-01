Top 5 Fortnite skins that players expect to see in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Top5Gaming recently posted a video on their YouTube channel which featured some of the best Fortnite skin designs that the community wants to see in Chapter 2 - Season 5.
The video posted by Top5Gaming features some unique designs that would go extremely well with Fortnite's flashy animations. From a Miles Morales themed Spiderman skin, to hyper-reactive skins which transform with each kill, the community had a lot of skins to display.
However, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will incorporate any ideas from these fan-made skin designs into Fortnite or not.
Nevertheless, the community-made Fortnite skin designs that are featured on this list would make any Fortnite fan want to write a letter to Epic Games, requesting for their inclusion.
Here are the skins that the community would absolutely love to see in Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 5.
5 Fortnite skins that the community wants in Chapter 2: Season 5
#5 Miles Morales
After receiving its fair share of speculation and prediction from the community, it is time for Epic Games to introduce the Miles Morales Spiderman skin to Fortnite.
With the new Miles Morales game releasing on the PlayStation 5 as well as Fortnite's Creative Director, Donald Mustard hinting towards a "Spider-Man: Living in Fear" reference on a podcast, this skin might already be in the works at Epic Games.
#4 Try Hard Hunter
The Try Hard Hunter is one of those Fortnite skins that many in the community would absolutely love.
Combined with a GG Mask and a backpack containing belongings of characters she defeated, this is arguably the perfect in-game skin for players who like flaunting, while also playing a no-nonsense game.
#3 KIT-E
KIT-E appears to be an extremely cute Fortnite skin in general. However, given a reactive face-board, it is left for the community to imagine how the reactions might change according to respective in-game scenarios.
Nevertheless, if this skin makes it into Fortnite, there'll be no shortage of players who would want to grab this unique looking skin.
#2 Phoenix
Much like the actual concept of a Phoenix, this Fortnite design features a skin which begins with an ash-like color. However, as the game progresses and players start racking up eliminations, the skin gradually starts transforming and glowing.
Eventually, this would result in a full grown figure of fire. This is definitely a skin that many Fortnite players would like to have in their inventories.
#1 The Emissary
Another reactive skin for players in Fortnite, the Emissary features an armored figure with glowing crystals on its body. This skin is supposed to render reactive glows whenever a player earns an elimination.
According to the designer's concept, the Emissary comes bundled with a Stormbeast Glider that can be seen in the image. With an otherworldly look, the Emissary is undoubtedly the skin that fans most want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5Published 01 Dec 2020, 20:34 IST