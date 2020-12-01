Fortnite Galactus live event: Date, regional timings, and other details

Galactus has reached the Fortnite island, and the players in the end game have been pondering about the future.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4's highly anticipated moment is finally here as there are only a few days left for the in-game live event. Galactus has made his intentions clear and has come to consume the planet in its entirety.

Marvel superheroes will be saving the island and evacuating the inhabitants of the Fortnite realm to keep everyone safe.

Fortnite Galactus live event: Global timings

The United States Pacific Time - 1 PM

The United States Mountain Time - 2 PM

The United States Central Time - 3 PM

The United States Eastern Time - 4 PM

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 6 PM

London, United Kingdom - 9 PM

Berlin, Germany - 10 PM

Russian Federation - 12 AM

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 1 AM

Mumbai, India - 2:30 AM

Singapore - 5 AM

Beijing, China - 5 AM

China Time, China - 5 AM

Tokyo, Japan - 6 AM

Sydney, Australia - 8 AM

Several theories have surfaced online stating the arrival of the old map in the game, which seems to be very interesting for the Fortnite community. Moreover, fans who had complained about the lack of original content from the developers might finally get to see the answers to many unanswered questions in the live event.

Leaks suggest that the Loop might be broken by Galactus. Also, his interaction with the Zero Point could lead to some disastrous effects on the island, thus solving many mysteries of the place and explaining the in-game storyline of Fortnite.

Donald Mustard, the creative director of Epic Games, has stated that this is the biggest live event that the game has ever hosted. Thus it would be interesting to see what the developers have in store for the players worldwide.

