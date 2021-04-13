Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes: New "Chonkers" off-roading tyres, 50 vs 50 to return, leaked skins, bug fixes, and more

The Fortnite 16.20 update has finally gone live. This update has brought in a lot of changes for the creative mode in the game, along with some interesting new items for the regular battle royale mode.

Having said that, the official patch notes for the game are still missing, so here are the Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes based on the information that's available so far.

Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes

#1 - Tyres

Epic Games has been working on these vehicle-based updates for a while now. Finally, the Fortnite update will bring the tyre upgrades for cars. These upgrades will allow cars to traverse through all sorts of terrain in the game after the Fortnite 16.20 update.

#2 - New Location

New Location: "Chonker's Customs", this is the name for the Catty Corner Garage — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

There's a new location called Chonker's customs, which has been added to the game. The garage at Catty Corner was renamed to this. The Chonker's Customs will be responsible for customizing vehicles.

#3 - New skins and cosmetics

🧥 New Cosmetics Added in v16.20! 👖 pic.twitter.com/pidJtUH1S3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

Like every other major update, the Fortnite 16.20 update will bring in a fresh wave of cosmetics in the item shop. Players can purchase these cosmetics with V-Bucks and then eliminate the competition in style after the Fortnite update today.

The Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit has been added to the game files via the Fortnite 16.20 update. There's another new skin called Grimey, which has been added and has black attire.

All new skins! pic.twitter.com/JyCb6ugjqg — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

Dataminer ShiinaBR has listed all the skins available after the Fortnite update today.

#4 - New weapons

This update has three new weapons in store for players. The Grappler Bow was added, along with Splinter Bow, taking the total bow count to four after the Fortnite 16.20 update. The Grappler Bow will assist in mobility and does a whopping 89 damage to players.

New Bow Sold by Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/VCIZxYZ1Ao — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The Splinter Bow, on the other hand, does 100 damage to players. This weapon can possibly one-shot enemies with ease if they don't have shields.

New Splinter Bow! pic.twitter.com/KA53izGbvi — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

The Spire Assassin now wields the Legendary variant of the recycler. Players will be able to get their hands on it once they've defeated the boss.

#5 - New LTMs

Knockback: Shuffle & Comeback [Duos] have been enabled! pic.twitter.com/QVY39xarMX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The Knockback: Shuffle and Comeback duos have been enabled as per the Fortnite update today. There's also a new LTM called "Lead Alloy." The Mechanical Bow has received a few hotfixes, and those were related to the crafting of the weapon in this LTM.

A new LTM has been added called "Lead Alloy". That's also what the hot fixes for the Mechanical Bow was for, it's relating to crafting in this new LTM! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

There are a few other LTMs that will most likely be available in Fortnite soon.

Potentially Upcoming LTMs:



- Lead Alloy [Duos]

- Sniper Shootout [Duos]

- Siphon [Team Rumble Solo??]

- Arsenal

- Classic Loot [Squads]

- Solid Gold [Duos] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The 50v50 LTM may also arrive in the game soon, according to data miner iFireMonkey.

50v50 may return soon, as a version of it was added that disables vehicles [codenamed Valet] pic.twitter.com/3xfsR0Vd5T — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

#6 - Quests

Spire Challenges Part 2 pic.twitter.com/JqiFyQdwvM — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The next set of Spire Quests are finally available. Completing these quests will ultimately reward players with a new Raz skin style. An earlier set of Spire Quests saw Tarana sending the players on a wild goose chase around the island.

This fresh set of quests will see players running errands for Raz after the Fortnite 16.20 update. The next set of Spire challenges arrive on April 27th.

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 5 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/BpWjlHuIny — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The weekly quests for the next two weeks have also been updated. Completing all these quests will reward players with a lot of XP, helping them fly through the battle pass.

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 6 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/N8xRPOAUuQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

#7 - Bundles

There are four new bundles that come with the Fortnite 16.20 update. Leonardo "leleo" Dametto Arcanjo and Rakanoo have received their own locker bundles with the Fortnite update today. According to iFireMonkey, there's also a Brie Larson locker bundle that contains variants of the Bushranger skin.

Princess Felicity Bundle Assets pic.twitter.com/OtCaIoKLvw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

Other than that, the Marked Man bundle, featuring the Grimey skin and the Princess Felicity bundle, has also been added to the game. In a surprising turn of events, it looks like the Marshmallow bundle has also returned with the Fortnite 16.20 update.