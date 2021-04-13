Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes: New "Chonkers" off-roading tyres, 50 vs 50 to return, leaked skins, bug fixes, and more

The Fortnite 16.20 update has finally gone live. This update has brought in a lot of changes for the creative mode in the game, along with some interesting new items for the regular battle royale mode.
Having said that, the official patch notes for the game are still missing, so here are the Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes based on the information that's available so far.
Fortnite 16.20 update patch notes
#1 - Tyres
Epic Games has been working on these vehicle-based updates for a while now. Finally, the Fortnite update will bring the tyre upgrades for cars. These upgrades will allow cars to traverse through all sorts of terrain in the game after the Fortnite 16.20 update.
#2 - New Location
There's a new location called Chonker's customs, which has been added to the game. The garage at Catty Corner was renamed to this. The Chonker's Customs will be responsible for customizing vehicles.
#3 - New skins and cosmetics
Like every other major update, the Fortnite 16.20 update will bring in a fresh wave of cosmetics in the item shop. Players can purchase these cosmetics with V-Bucks and then eliminate the competition in style after the Fortnite update today.
The Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit has been added to the game files via the Fortnite 16.20 update. There's another new skin called Grimey, which has been added and has black attire.
Dataminer ShiinaBR has listed all the skins available after the Fortnite update today.
#4 - New weapons
This update has three new weapons in store for players. The Grappler Bow was added, along with Splinter Bow, taking the total bow count to four after the Fortnite 16.20 update. The Grappler Bow will assist in mobility and does a whopping 89 damage to players.
The Splinter Bow, on the other hand, does 100 damage to players. This weapon can possibly one-shot enemies with ease if they don't have shields.
The Spire Assassin now wields the Legendary variant of the recycler. Players will be able to get their hands on it once they've defeated the boss.
#5 - New LTMs
The Knockback: Shuffle and Comeback duos have been enabled as per the Fortnite update today. There's also a new LTM called "Lead Alloy." The Mechanical Bow has received a few hotfixes, and those were related to the crafting of the weapon in this LTM.
There are a few other LTMs that will most likely be available in Fortnite soon.
The 50v50 LTM may also arrive in the game soon, according to data miner iFireMonkey.
#6 - Quests
The next set of Spire Quests are finally available. Completing these quests will ultimately reward players with a new Raz skin style. An earlier set of Spire Quests saw Tarana sending the players on a wild goose chase around the island.
This fresh set of quests will see players running errands for Raz after the Fortnite 16.20 update. The next set of Spire challenges arrive on April 27th.
The weekly quests for the next two weeks have also been updated. Completing all these quests will reward players with a lot of XP, helping them fly through the battle pass.
#7 - Bundles
There are four new bundles that come with the Fortnite 16.20 update. Leonardo "leleo" Dametto Arcanjo and Rakanoo have received their own locker bundles with the Fortnite update today. According to iFireMonkey, there's also a Brie Larson locker bundle that contains variants of the Bushranger skin.
Other than that, the Marked Man bundle, featuring the Grimey skin and the Princess Felicity bundle, has also been added to the game. In a surprising turn of events, it looks like the Marshmallow bundle has also returned with the Fortnite 16.20 update.