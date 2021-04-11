Fortnite Season 6: 50 vs 50, teams of 33, and other LTMS that need to return

Fortnite Season 6, just like the other seasons in the game, has a lot of LTMs. Epic Games brought back a few this season, like the Shockwave LTM, which returned yesterday. However, other LTMs need to return as well.

LTMs are game modes that are available for a limited time period. These game modes provide players with the necessary distractions when the regular battle royale version gets too competitive for Fortnite Season 6.

Top 5 LTMs that should return in Fortnite Season 6

#1 50v50

The 50v50 LTM is probably one of the most intense modes that Fortnite has seen to date. There are just two teams of 50 each in this game, and the last team standing wins.

This LTM forces strangers to work as a team. The 50v50 could be considered the ultimate random squad fill. It's been a while since this LTM has been spotted in the game, and it would do well to return in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 Teams of 33

This LTM is very similar to the 50v50, with three 33-man teams instead of two 50-man teams being the only difference here. The battle bus forms a triangle of sorts on the map. These three teams battle it out for victory. This LTM is chaotic and is the perfect fit for Fortnite Season 6, thanks to the island's chaos.

#3 Blitz

This mode is a faster version of the regular battle royale mode. As the storm closes, players need to be quick with their builds to survive the storm's onslaught with other players on the island.

Since the material gathering and looting time is drastically reduced, ammo boxes and loot spawn frequently in this method. The harvesting multiplier is also increased in this game mode.

#4 Builders Paradise

Box fights are popular in Fortnite Season 6. The Builders Paradise LTM is a mode that box fight lovers will simply adore. In this mode, players have access to a lot of building material.

They also have the ability to edit builds, irrespective of who has placed them. Given the rate at which box fights are becoming popular, Builders Paradise LTM would be a lovely addition to Fortnite Season 6.

#5 Food Fight

Burgers vs Pizza happens to be one of the most controversial standoffs in the world. Fortnite has its own version of this battle with the Food Fight LTM.

In this mode, two teams of players have a restaurant of their own that is under construction. Inside these restaurants, each team has its own mascot. Players need to fortify their own restaurant and defend their mascot while destroying the enemy mascot.

Since Pizza Pit and Durr Burger have both shown up in Fortnite recently, the return of this LTM in Fortnite Season 6 would make sense.