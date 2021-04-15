SypherPK explains how Chickens and Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite can send players flying across the map in Season 6

The Fortnite 16.20 update introduced some intriguing items like off-road tires, new locations, cosmetics, more quests, and, as usual, new weapons. Suffice to say, Season 6 is off to a good start.

The most interesting item of the lot happens to be the Chonkers Off-Road Tires. Besides the hilarious name, these tires have a meaningful purpose within the game.

Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off-road easier in any vehicle



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2021

Due to the Primal theme of Fortnite Season 6, regular cars didn't quite fit in. Here's where these fantastic Chonkers Off-Road Tires come into play. They not only allow cars to go over bumpy terrain easily but are excellent for players looking for an off-road experience.

However, with all the features available in Fortnite, veterans and content creators always find a way to either break items or exploit them until they are nerfed. Resident Fortnite content creator SypherPK, in a video, talks about how Chickens and Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite can send players flying across the map.

— Voeqx ᴺᴿ (@Voeqx) April 13, 2021

While this may not have been Epic Game's intention, currently in-game, these items are being used to fly across the map in a heartbeat, and it is also enjoyable to do so.

SypherPK explains how to use Chickens and Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite to traverse the map

The chicken exploit or glitch has been around since Fortnite Season 6 dropped. Players have been using chickens in conjunction with shockwave grenades, the mechanical shockwave bow, and launch pads on top of the miniature Spire Towers to get some serious air time.

However, the more recent exploit done using chickens with the door glitch and Chonkers Tires is far more powerful than any of the methods mentioned above. While this may take a bit more time and effort to do, it's undoubtedly useful for quick rotations.

To begin, it's a good idea to build as high as possible, although if that's not feasible, building on the ground level will just as good. Players can start by building a wall and making a door edit. Once that's done, they can place the Chonkers Tire Set down in the direction the door opens.

All that's left to do is stand atop the door with the chicken and close the door. This will send players flying a good distance and is pretty useful when they want to rotate fast.

SypherPK is not sure who discovered this exploit, but many trick-shooters have been using this technique in-game.

Readers can check out the video here:

