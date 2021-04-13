How to get the Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite Season 6

The release of update 16.20 in Fortnite Season 6 has introduced the new Chonkers Tire set which can turn any ordinary car into an off-road vehicle.

Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off-road easier in any vehicle 🚗



Jump in-game and give them a spin!

However, in order to convert an ordinary vehicle into an off-road vehicle using the Chonkers Tire set, players will first need to find and collect spare tires from various locations on the map. Players can easily collect Chonkers Tires from the many gas stations available across the entire Battle Royale Island.

Here's a screenshot of all the available gas stations in Fortnite Season 6.

(Image via Fortnite.GG)

Heading over to any one of the gas stations will guarantee players at least one Chonkers Tire. Once the player has managed to collect a Chonkers Tire, the rest of the process involved in converting an ordinary vehicle into an off-road vehicle is fairly simple.

Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite Season 6

To get started with the entire process, players will first need to find an ordinary car which is in a drivable condition. Once the player has found a vehicle that they wish to convert into an off-road vehicle, they will need to equip a Chonkers Tire.

#Fortnite News Update: Chonkers Off-Road Tires

"Boost up your ride for the ultimate off-road rumble!"

After this, the player has to throw the Chonkers Tire at the vehicle using the shoot hotkey. As soon as the tire crashes into the vehicle, the automobile will receive boosted tires that will allow off-road driving. Although players can drive ordinary vehicles off the road, there is a noticeable difference when driving a vehicle with the Chonkers Tire set in Fortnite Season 6.

Apart from being used to setup the Chonkers Tire set, players can also use the same hotkey to throw a tire on the ground. This will result in an entire pile of tires appearing at the spot.

Additionally, players can use this pile of tires as a piece of cover in certain situations when they are out of resources or have been caught off-guard by an enemy in Fortnite Season 6.

Other than serving as a cover, this pile of tires also provides a boost to players who jump on the pile. On top of featuring so many benefits, the pile of Chonkers Tires can also be picked up by the player to re-use at a different stage of a match in Fortnite Season 6.