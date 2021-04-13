All new leaked skins in Fortnite update 16.20: Princess Fishstick, Harley Quinn v2, Old map skin, and more

Fortnite recently updated to 16.20 with a bunch of new in-game cosmetics for players in Season 6, including some fan-favorite skins like Harley Quinn and Princess Fishstick.

Some more new skins! pic.twitter.com/PVz0ikAt0r — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) April 13, 2021

Based on the leaks that have surfaced since the release of the 16.20 update in Fortnite, there are five new skins coming into the game, along with two new emotes.

Some of these skins have also been rumored to present multiple styles for players to choose from in Fortnite.

Here are all the skins that will be made available for players very soon:

Harley Quinn v2, also known as the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin

The Map skin ECO

Grimey

Princess Fishstick, also known as Princess Felicity Fish

Aspen

Players can also get their hands on the Sproing and Sweaty in-game emotes along with update 16.20 in Fortnite.

New Harley Quinn skin in Fortnite 16.20

The Rebirth Harley Quinn skin in Fortnite is expected to be a part of the Batman storyline in Fortnite Season 6.

Considering the overwhelming response from the Fortnite community when the Harley Quinn skin was released for the first time in Fortnite, it feels safe to say that the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin will be a huge hit among fans as well.

On top of that, leaks have also hinted at the release of Harley Quinn's Revenge emote. Needless to say, with multiple Harley Quinn-themed cosmetics being made available in Fortnite, most of the Fortnite community will be waiting eagerly for a chance to grab them in-game.

The Aspen and Grimey skins will gather a fair share of attention from fans, owing to the attractive and unique designs presented with both the skins.

The ECO skin, which seems identical to the original Fortnite map, is another skin that should receive an overwhelming response from the community.

Considering the number of requests that emerge regularly, there are thousands of fans who are still waiting for the previous Fortnite map to make a return.

The ECO skin is a perfect teaser to allow those fans to keep their hopes for the original map's return in Fortnite.

Apart from all the skins that have been mentioned so far, one skin that will definitely win over a major part of the community is the Princess Felicity Fish skin. Since the release of Fishstick in Fortnite, there have been various rumors about the introduction of Princess Fishstick.

Given that Princess Felicity Fish is finally making an appearance in Fortnite, it is safe to say that fans will be thrilled to flaunt this skin on the battle royale island.