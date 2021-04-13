Fortnite 16.20 update hints at the arrival of 'The Foundation' skin, audio cues teased

Fortnite 16.20 is live now and data miners have discovered The Foundation's voice lines in post-update game files.

The discovery of these new voice lines does confirm the possibility of an exclusive skin for The Foundation. Additionally, the newfound voice lines have also presented players with a teaser for what might be coming in Fortnite Season 6.

However, Epic Games has neither revealed the details for The Foundation skin nor confirmed the future of Fortnite Season 6. According to the leaked voice lines, The Foundation can be heard saying two separate phrases. These phrases include "Find Jones" and "Jones Knows."

Given that both the voice line files have the "TowerQuestline" tag added to the file names, it seems that The Foundation skin could be available as a reward for upcoming seasonal quests in Fortnite Season 6.

However, until and unless the skin is released in the game, it remains impossible to predict the possibilities for its release. On top of that, Hasbro coming up with a Zero Crisis Edition toy set for The Foundation is simply a cherry on top for all fans.

The Foundation's voice lines discovered in Fortnite update 16.20

Considering the voice lines that were leaked after the release of update 16.20 in Fortnite, there's a very high possibility that both the phrases used by The Foundation is directed towards The Seven.

Given that Jonesy did promise to deliver Geno and the sisters to The Foundation, it is possible that The Seven have contacted The Foundation after their prolonged disappearance since they sealed the Zero Point inside the Spire.

If that indeed turns out to be true, The Foundation's voice lines could be simply informing The Seven about the key to finding Geno and the Sisters. However, until the voice lines are officially introduced in Fortnite, it remains extremely difficult to predict the intention behind these phrases.

Nevertheless, this leak does confirm that Epic Games is fully focused on moving ahead with the storyline that was presented along with the release of Fortnite Season 6. Ranging from The Foundation's voice from inside the Spire to the hint that Jonesy is the key to everything, Season 6 is definitely turning out to be one of the most exciting experiences in Fortnite's recent history.