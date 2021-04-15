Fortnite Pro SypherPK talks about the best POI in-game

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, Fortnite's resident expert, recently spoke about one of the game's best landing spots after the Fortnite 16.20 update.

In his opinion, Catty Corner, for now, is potentially the best landing spot in the game because Sparkplug, the newest NPC in Fortnite, is here.

The game recently saw the arrival of the 16.20 update, which introduced Sparkplug to Fortnite and the new Chonkers tire set.

The best POI in Fortnite after the 16.20 update

According to SypherPK, the gas station at Catty Corner is where players can come across Sparkplug. She has eight mechanical parts for sale. Other than that, the gas station at Catty Corner also has an upgraded garage where players can upgrade their cars using the Chonkers tire set in Fortnite.

Sparkplug happens to be one of those few NPCs who can upgrade any weapon in exchange for gold. Players can scourge the island for Makeshift Weapons and then head over to Sparkplug.

Once there, players can purchase Mechanical Parts to craft a Mechanical Weapon and get Sparkplug to upgrade its rarity with ease.

The fact that there's so much functionality at one POI makes it an amazing place to drop. But then again, in the coming weeks, Catty Corner could be a hot drop, thanks to its versatility.

How to upgrade cars in Fortnite Season 6?

Upgrading cars is straightforward. Pick up a Chonkers tire set and then throw them at any car. Players can acquire these Chonkers tire sets at any garage on the map.

Apart from granting off-road access to cars, the Chonkers tire set can also double up as a bouncy object, helping in mobility.

Thanks to a glitch, the tire set can also cancel fall damage completely. The Chonkers tire set has just been introduced in Fortnite, and as the days go by, players are bound to come up with many creative ways to use these tires in Fortnite Season 6.