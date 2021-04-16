How to get the Heart Rizon emote in Fortnite Season 6

The newest collaboration to drop in Fortnite Season 6, the Fortnite x Horizon Zero Dawn collab, brings cosmetics and the Heart Rizon emote to the game.

Epic Games even released an official blog that talks about Aloy's arrival to the island in Fortnite Season 6. Aloy will be getting her bundle, including an outfit, cosmetics, and the much sought-after Heart Rizon emote.

The entire Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle is now in-game and can be purchased for 2,600 V-Bucks. The bundle includes seven items:

Outfit (Aloy)

Back Bling (Blaze Canister)

Harvesting Tool (Aloy's Spear)

Glider (Glinthawk)

Wrap (Shield Weaver)

Emote (Heart Rizon)

Loading Screen (Aloy The Skywatcher)

Obtaining the Heart Rizon emote in Fortnite Season 6

Each cosmetic item of the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle can also be purchased separately. Players looking to obtain just the Heart Rizon emote can do so for 300 V-Bucks from the item store.

The Heart Rizon emote can be purchased for 300 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

The Aloy Cup, held on April 14th exclusively for PS4 and PS5 players, allowed the top scoring players to unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle. It included cosmetics and the Heart Rizon emote before they went live in the item shop.

Advertisement

ALOY CUP ONLY ON PS4 & PS5, APRIL 15th! pic.twitter.com/ciMz8IjBQr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

According to resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Aloy outfit may be getting a second style edit, exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players. This may very well be possible, as the game was released as an exclusive title for the Playstation and was only ported to the PC in 2020.

Aloy's second edit style might be PS5/PS4 exclusive since the game doesn't tell you if the skin has a style or not unless if you own the style! (like Kratos) pic.twitter.com/1GIk9IS13S — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

It is also possible that Epic Games will introduce a few crafting recipes from Horizon Zero Dawn itself. Given that bows have become the meta for Fortnite Season 6, players could potentially see a few weapons from Horizon Zero Dawn added in-game.

Advertisement

Another fan theory suggests that Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series, alongside Joel & Ellie from The Last of Us franchise, may also be joining Fortnite shortly, owing to the Primal theme.

While this is speculation at best, the Reddit user who made these predictions had also predicted Aloy coming to Fortnite, which ended up being true.

Read also: Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations: Exotics, hiring, and everything else you need to know