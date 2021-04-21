Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Top 5 cosmetics players can unlock for free without buying the battlepass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 introduced a battlepass absolutely loaded with goodies, and some of the items are yet to be even revealed. A lot of casual players tend to ignore buying the battlepass, as cosmetics are seemingly not all that valuable to them.

Despite this, Epic Games also gives away amazing freebies in the form of cosmetics to players that don't own the battlepass. The only catch? Players need to level up and climb up the ranks in order to unlock these rewards.

A look at the Season 6 battle pass at a glance!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/bZChw6tUgM — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 17, 2021

The grind can be tedious, but in the end, players will receive some cool cosmetics that they can proudly show off in-game. It's time to check out some of the freebie cosmetics that players can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Top 5 cosmetics players can unlock for free without buying the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Even without a battle pass, players can enjoy some amazing free cosmetics in the game simply by leveling up. It may take some time to reach these certain levels in-game, but it'll be worth it.

Fortnite Season 6 Story and Battlepass Reveal pic.twitter.com/5RZCaUE1uq — RumbleMike (@RumbleMikee) March 15, 2021

Without further ado, here are some of the best free cosmetics players can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

#1 - Soul's Reach Legendary (Back Bling) unlockable at Level 93

This back bling is the epitome of awesomeness, however, getting to level 93 in the game will take some time. The back bling features two bright ethereal wings that flutter about.

Keeper of The Spire's Flame (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

#2 - DC Themed Axe-Tral (Harvesting Tool) unlockable at Level 78

The Axe-Tral Form is a DC-themed Fortnite Harvesting Tool from the Teen Titans set. This harvesting tool exudes the energy and magic that Raven uses in combat.

Dark energies manifested (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

#3 - Salvaged Chute (Glider) unlockable at Level 20

Can't jump off the Battle Bus without the trusty Salvage Chute, right? The chute has definitely seen better days, but despite its delapilated condition, this glider fits perfectly into the primal setting of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Leap of faith (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

#4 - Wrap Wave (Contrail) unlockable at Level 54

Despite these being mere cosmetics, contrails can be quite intimidating, especially to newer players who may perceive cosmetics as something that veterans of the game have acquired.

Look out for that sound barrier (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

However, that's not the case for these contrails, as players can unlock them at a modest level 54. The contrail features brilliant blue hues of light that will illuminate the sky while dropping.

#5 - Spelunker Special (Contrail) unlockable at Level 17

With the Tomb Raider franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary, it only seemed fitting that Epic Games would add more memorabilia of Lara Craft to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Illuminate the sky during drops (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

