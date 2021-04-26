DC Universe Infinite: How to get all the issues of Fortnite Batman comic book series

Batman has entered the world of Fortnite, alongside the much anticipated Fortnite Batman comics, which were teased and spoken about at great length by Donald Mustard at the beginning of Season 6.

The Fortnite Batman comics will bring together the best of both worlds and create a melting pot of storylines and memorable characters for players and fans to cherish.

The first of the six-part Fortnite Batman Comics was released on April 20th and showcased many details about the storyline and character relationship between Batman and Cat Woman.

While it ended on an abrupt note, it has already been established that Batman is now a looper and has no memory of how long he's been within the loop. The only thing for certain is the loop, which restarts itself every 22 minutes. The trailer, which DC released, also showcased a few hints, such as the potential return of Kevin The Cube.

How to buy all the issues of the Fortnite Batman Comic book series?

With the first issue out and five more on their way, players should plan to avoid rushing to get a copy. Keep in mind that both digital and physical copies of Fortnite Batman Comics come with redeemable codes for in-game cosmetics.

Hardcore fans can either buy a physical copy at any major comic book retailer or subscribe to the DC Universe Infinite to receive all six copies.

Given the current scenario and the craze surrounding Fortnite, buying a copy of it from the shop may prove a bit difficult. Each issue sells for $4.99, with the card stock variant cover versions selling for $5.99.

Christos Gage hints at more comic collaborations between DC and Fortnite

The comics feature some brilliant artwork, with simple yet gripping dialogs that capture the attention of an audience of all ages. Christos Gage, the lead writer for the Fortnite Batman comics, said,

"When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun, After speaking with Donald and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed!"

While Mustard has already spoken about why Batman was on the island, Gage may have provided some extra clues about future collaborations with DC. He followed up by saying that,

"This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard of before yet are very much part of the canon of the game. I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with. It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world."

A few days ago, in a Tweet, Resident Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, stated that there might be surprise reveals for new DC characters on Fortnite's Island.

Given that Fortnite Batman Comics will even be released during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, it's safe to assume that Batman will play a vital role in Fortnite in the future for the foreseeable future.

