Will Travis Scott Skin return to the Fortnite Item Shop in Season 6?

Ever since the Astronomical event took place last year, Fortnite fans have been obsessed with obtaining the one and only Travis Scott skin in-game.

The Fortnite x Travis Scott event was not just a digital concert in-game, but also an event in which players could purchase the Travis Scott skin, as well as earn other free goodies by completing challenges.

Many in the Fortnite community have been hell-bent on buying the skin, however, despite numerous leaks regarding the Astronomical Bundle coming back to the item shop, nothing has come to fruition so far.

Con los Cosméticos actualizados de la serie de Ídolos sería muy probable ver en la tienda dentro de los próximos días algo similar a la siguiente imágen teniendo a Marshmello, Travis Scott y Mayor Lazer juntos!#EpicGames #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7zn4I2yJyX — 🏅DanielGamer🏅 (@DanielGMOFICIAL) April 13, 2021

Fans were eventually left disappointed when resident Fortnite Leaker, iFireMonkey, posted a tweet with confirmation that the Travis Scott Skin wouldn't be getting added to the item shop to celebrate the first anniversary of the Astronomical event.

Since people are asking, like I tried to confirm right away, this isn't a joke tweet :/ pic.twitter.com/oOO3bNIcBw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 23, 2021

In the tweet, it can be clearly seen that the tab was added, but was later removed by the developers. Suffice to say, many fans were left disappointed about the removal of the Travis Scott shop tab in the item shop.

Everyone who wants travvy right now pic.twitter.com/FUNz3ILpWT — toastedDonut 👑 (@ToastedDonut1) April 23, 2021

F for Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/ubmi2c6MoP — Mike Ruiz (@MikeRui95131903) April 23, 2021

The only reason I wanted him to come back is because of the head banger emote — I Am Jon || 5.4.21 (@IAmJonWasTaken) April 22, 2021

True hahaha — Patricio russo (@PatricioRusso5) April 22, 2021

Keeping aside the Tweets, the burning question still lingers in many players' minds: Will Travis Scott's skin return to Fortnite Item Shop in Season 6?

Will Travis Scott Skin return to Fortnite Item Shop in Season 6?

Honestly, it is unlikely. The chances of the skin returning are low, as Fortnite has been bringing back a lot of older items to the cosmetic shop, such as the Zanny emote, Empress back bling, and even Fishstick, among other items that have been in the vault for over two years.

By the looks of it, there is a pattern emerging for Fortnite Season 6's item shop. It seems as if Epic Games is focused on bringing back a lot of "OG" Fortnite cosmetics and skins, alongside newer collaborations such as the recent one between Fortnite and Horizon Zero Dawn, which brought Aloy into the game as a skin.

Going by this trend and sheer speculation, the Travis Scott Skin, as well as the Astronomical Bundle, may not be added back to the item shop until sometime next year, or perhaps until another digital concert takes place in-game.

