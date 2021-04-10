Fortnite Season 6: Zany emote returns to item shop after 787 days

Fortnite Season 6 is seeing some extremely rare emotes coming back to the item shop. While some have been vaulted for a year or more, the Zany emote had been unavailable for 787 days.

The item shop recently added a "vaulted a year or more" section, featuring cosmetics and emotes that have been kept away for over a year. This is the perfect opportunity for players to grab these elusive items before they disappear again.

For long-time fans and OG (original player) players, Zany has remained an exclusive and elusive emote until now. But in Fortnite Season 6, a lot of vaulted items are being brought back to the item shops, and players are ecstatic.

It's finally back after 787 days! 🖤❤️



Zany returns! 🖤❤️

My favorite emote is back! I can't wait to equip it to Peekaboo and Harley!#Fortnite #HarleyQuinn #PeekabooFN pic.twitter.com/MBzOcHqfnw — Quinn Pride 🤡🏏♦️ (@IshidaSado) April 10, 2021

My emote is back :) pic.twitter.com/lXciWvKbZl — Zany - Fortnite Leaks and News (@ZanyLeaks) April 10, 2021

While some players were jumping with joy, others were sad that their rare emote had been brought back to the in-game item shop after so long.

fortnite better not bring back my OG zany!!!!!!!!



/j — Eli (@EliFishyy) April 9, 2021

NOT MY RARE ZANY EMOTE TOO WHAT DO I DO NOW 😔😔😔 — Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) April 10, 2021

Fortnite WHY ZANY I HAD IT RVER SINCE IT CAME OUT pic.twitter.com/by8W1TErSp — Wrekzo (@WrekzoFn) April 10, 2021

Fortnite Season 6: Zany, Llama Conga, Jumping Jacks, Fist Pump, and IDK emote return to the item shop

Starting with the rarest of these emotes, Zany is back in the item shop after 787 days. The emote first appeared in Chapter 1 Season 4, on May 19th, 2018. The entire "Vaulted a year or more| series features Rare and Uncommon emotes from Chapter 1 of Fortnite.

The Zany emote can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Llama Conga and Zay are Rare emotes and cost 500 V-Bucks each, while Jumping Jacks, Fist Pump, and IDK are Uncommon emotes and cost 200 V-Bucks each.

Fortnite Season 6 has brought back Zany to the item shop (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

A new emote called Survivorsault has also just been added to the item shop. It's an Icon Series emote and can be purchased for 200 V-Bucks.

Up, down, fling, and sting.



The Scorpion Flip Emote with moves by Quintrell Hall is in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/MVG8cYGUcH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2021

Alongside these emotes, many Epic outfits such as Astro Assassin, Taro, and Nara have been added back to the item shop. These outfits cost 1,500 V-Bucks each and come with back blings as well.

Once re-vaulted, it is speculated that these cosmetics won't be seen in the item shop for a long time.

Own a piece of Fortnite legacy before they disappear (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Another Epic outfit to make its way back into Fortnite Season 6 is Bone Wasp. It was first introduced back in Season 10, and fans loved it.

Field Surgeon and Triage Trooper have also made their way back into Fortnite Season 6.

All three of these epic outfits can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks each and come with their own back blings.

There's no telling when these cosmetics will be coming back once vaulted, just as there is no telling what other fantastic vaulted items will be back to the item shop in Fortnite Season 6.

For now, players have the chance to grab these cosmetics before they are re-vaulted for perhaps another year or more.