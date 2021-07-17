MCU films and shows in 2021 and beyond: Complete list of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, TV/web series, and more

After last year’s dry spell of MCU content during the pandemic imposed lockdown, Marvel came roaring back with new movies and Disney+ series’ in 2021. This year saw the release of “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “Black Widow,” all within the first seven months.

The latest content from Marvel Studios, the Loki series, sets up several movies and shows of the upcoming Phase 4 in MCU. Loki Season 1 paved the way for upcoming movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness” that deal with multiversal travel.

Furthermore, the “What If…?” series and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will also directly connect with the show.

At the same time, the above Marvel Studios shows also teased the highly anticipated arrival of the “Thunderbolts.” In the comics, the group is agile, efficient and consists of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains. The team will reportedly feature Yelena Belova, Helmut Zemo, John Walker, etc.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects in 2021

“What If…?” series

Marvel’s “What If…?” is coming out on August 11th. The finale episode of Loki Season 1 established the arrival of characters like “Natasha Romanoff” after the “freeing” of the multiverse.

The new trailer for the series provides glimpses of characters like “Captain Carter,” “Doctor Strange,” “T’challa” (or “Star-Lord” in the series), and “The Marvel Zombies.”

The upcoming series will also include alternate realities that will feature T’Challa as Star-Lord. This would be followed by a scenario where Killmonger had rescued Tony Stark in Afghanistan, and Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie

This upcoming MCU film will feature the real Mandarin and showcase a martial arts action-filled origin for the new superhero.

The first trailer of the movie also reveals the return of Abomination. Shang-Chi will be released on September 3rd.

The “Eternals” movie

Directed by the recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the movie will deal with a group of incredibly powerful immortal characters. Eternals were created by the celestials.

The film will hit theaters on November 5th.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The movie is highly rumored to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their respective versions of Peter Parker. These actors have still not confirmed their roles.

The movie is also rumored to have Jamie Fox’s “Electro” from Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and Alfred Molina’s “Doc Ock” in it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also feature multiversal travel to set up these characters. The movie will be released on December 17th.

Hawkeye (Disney+ series)

This series will see Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton (Hawkeye) to train Kate Bishop (the new Hawkeye in MCU). Hailey Steinfield plays Kate. “Hawkeye” will also have a possible cameo from Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, as apparent by the “Black Widow” post-credit scene.

While Marvel did not announce a release date, they did confirm that the series will drop in “late 2021.” If it is on schedule, then the show can potentially drop in the last week of December.

Ms. Marvel

The show will introduce Kamala Khan, who will be played by Iman Vellani, in late 2021.

Disney + Marvel series in 2022

Moon Knight

Moonknight @IGN exclusive if the @netflix rumours are true I'll be over the moon (pun sorry not sorry) XD pic.twitter.com/WEr0S9k4Ft — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 16, 2015

MCU's Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac in the titular role and Ethan Hawke as the potential antagonist.

She-Hulk

us while waiting for shehulk set pix pic.twitter.com/vfuJBXlkTG — 🅱️rian (@tatmasnation) July 14, 2021

Tatiana Maslany will play the titular character. The 35 years-old star will play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk.

The series has also been confirmed to have Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth reprise their roles as the Hulk (Bruce Banner) and the Abomination (Emil Blonsky).

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion title card poster, (Image via: Marvel Studios)

The show will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos. Emilia Clark is also reported to have been cast in the Disney+ MCU series.

Marvel Studios have confirmed no dates for these Disney + Marvel shows.

MCU Movies in 2022

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness title poster (Image via Marvel Studios)

This highly anticipated MCU movie will also feature Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), played by Elizabeth Olsen. After the season finale of Loki, the “God of Mischief” will also reportedly join the cast.

The awaited sequel to “Doctor Strange (2016)” will likely see the “sorcerer supreme” along with Scarlet Witch trying to combat the rumored antagonist, “Mephisto.”

The movie will reach audiences on March 25th.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris is JACKED for Thor Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/Up6CeEyhTA — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) July 9, 2021

The movie is currently in production in Australia and will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy. It is directed by Taika Waititi (of “JoJo Rabbit” fame). “Thor 4” is confirmed to release on May 6th.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also introduce Natalie Portman as “Lady Thor” in MCU. In 2022, two other MCU films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8th) and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special., are also scheduled to come out.

MCU projects in 2023 and beyond

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

"Kang, the Conqueror" is confirmed to show up in Ant-Man And the Wasp 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The movie will star the main cast of the Ant-Man series along with Jonathan Majors as “Kang, the Conqueror.” Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will reach theaters on February 17th.

Other movies confirmed by Marvel Studios to come out in 2023 are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th, 2023).

Several “Phase 4” MCU properties are also slated to come after 2023. These include Blade, Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, X-Men, Ironheart (Disney+), Armor Wars (Disney+), and an untitled Wakanda series (Disney+).

“Thunderbolts,” “Young Avengers,” and “Secret Wars” are also reported to conclude the saga of Marvel Phase 4.

With the Disney+ MCU series, the studio has moved beyond the four movies a year release schedule. The new release plan proves that Marvel Studios' head Kevin Fiege has packed the entire program for the next three years.

However, whether this causes Marvel movies fatigue is being debated amongst fans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer