When does Marvel's "What If" come out? Release date, number of episodes, and more, as Chadwick Boseman, Zombies, and Captain Carter trend online

On July 8th, Marvel Studios surprised fans when they dropped the trailer for the upcoming animated anthology series, "What If…?". This series will be based on alternate-reality versions of the notable characters in MCU. This includes several characters in different timelines or parallel universes.

Marvel Head Kevin Feige confirmed a Disney+ series for "What If…?" along with a teaser at the Disney Investor Day 2020 Marvel presentation on December 10th, last year. The new trailer, which was released on Thursday, provides glimpses of characters like "Captain Carter," "Doctor Strange," "T'challa" (or "Star-Lord" in the Series) and "The Marvel Zombies."

The tagline for "What If..?" is :

"One question changes everything."

The trailer footage showcases some interesting realities, including:

What if T'Challa became Star-Lord? What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan? What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum?

When will Marvel's "What If..?" release

Peggy Carter as "Captain Carter/Captain Britain" in "What If...?" (Image via: Disney+Marvel)

The highly anticipated Disney Plus series will drop on August 11th, 2021. Marvel is expected to release the first two episodes on August 11th, followed by weekly releases on Wednesdays.

"What If…?" is confirmed to have ten episodes. It is expected to be released at 12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST, every Wednesday.

Confirmed Cast:

Marvel's What If...? Banner. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel)

Most of the characters will be voiced by their original actors, except a few.

T'Challa/Black Panther, voiced by Chadwick Boseman

Peggy Carter, voiced by Hayley Atwell

Killmonger, voiced by Michael B. Jordan

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier voiced by Sebastian Stan

Thor voiced by Chris Hemsworth

Loki voiced by Tom Hiddleston

Bruce Banner/The Hulk voiced by Mark Ruffalo

Scott Lang/Ant-Man voiced by Paul Rudd

Hawkeye, voiced by Jeremy Renner

Korg, voiced by Taika Waititi

Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin

Howard Stark, voiced by Dominic Cooper

Hank Pym, voiced by Michael Douglas

Jane Foster, voiced by Natalie Portman

Nebula, voiced by Karen Gillan

Grandmaster, voiced by Jeff Goldblum

Rumlow/Crossbones, voiced by Frank Grillo

Korath voiced by Djimon Hounsou

Nick Fury, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson

Arnim Zola, voiced by Toby Jones

Yondu, voiced by Michael Rooker

Dr. Abraham Erskine, voiced by Stanley Tucci

The narrator in the series will be "The Watcher," who will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright (Of "The Batman (2022)" fame).

Here's how fans are reacting to the captivating alternate-realities of the MCU in Marvel's "What If..?" trailer

Several fans were heartened to hear the late Chadwick Boseman's voice grace the character of T'Challa (Star-Lord in the series). Meanwhile, other fans were most impressed to see Peggy Carter as Captain Carter (Captain Britain).

the last voice performance from Chadwick Boseman

Pls I'm crying.#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/enDxCR5XET — jessica_⎊ ⍟ || Loki ४ Black Widow era ⧗ (@downeyjessevan) July 8, 2021

GAMORA AS THE MAD TITAN I'M KNEELING #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/SniJasjUk7 — kirtan ♡'s bug | DIDN'T SAW BW (@stevsbishp) July 8, 2021

What is Scott's head doing in a jar? Where's the rest of his body?? How did he get into this situation??? WHAT EXACTLY IS HAPPENING HERE???? 💀💀💀



I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS 😭 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Hn9gpZqTYX — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) July 8, 2021

marvel give vision a break for once #whatif pic.twitter.com/tRSxFPNi1j — vianna (@PATTNL0KI) July 8, 2021

what if.. the magic trio would meet in this series? #whatif pic.twitter.com/J0Mh1GeZHJ — lengleng | LOKIUS HUG ४ (@moonchildloki) July 8, 2021

I'm so ready for these two #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/d718C1SEal — marlena ~misses tony | 1 day (@civilwarloml) July 8, 2021

She got tired of her being up there all this time, I guess? #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/KDMb0e0UMO — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) July 8, 2021

The series is directed by four-time Prime-Time Emmy winner Bryan Andrews, who served as the art director for several MCU projects. Furthermore, the anthology is written by Emmy-winner Ashley "AC" Bradley (of "Trollhunters (2016)" fame).

