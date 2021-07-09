When does Marvel's "What If" come out? Release date, number of episodes, and more, as Chadwick Boseman, Zombies, and Captain Carter trend online

On July 8th, Marvel Studios surprised fans when they dropped the trailer for the upcoming animated anthology series, "What If…?". This series will be based on alternate-reality versions of the notable characters in MCU. This includes several characters in different timelines or parallel universes.
Marvel Head Kevin Feige confirmed a Disney+ series for "What If…?" along with a teaser at the Disney Investor Day 2020 Marvel presentation on December 10th, last year. The new trailer, which was released on Thursday, provides glimpses of characters like "Captain Carter," "Doctor Strange," "T'challa" (or "Star-Lord" in the Series) and "The Marvel Zombies."
The tagline for "What If..?" is :
"One question changes everything."
The trailer footage showcases some interesting realities, including:
What if T'Challa became Star-Lord? What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan? What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum?
When will Marvel's "What If..?" release
The highly anticipated Disney Plus series will drop on August 11th, 2021. Marvel is expected to release the first two episodes on August 11th, followed by weekly releases on Wednesdays.
"What If…?" is confirmed to have ten episodes. It is expected to be released at 12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST, every Wednesday.
Confirmed Cast:
Most of the characters will be voiced by their original actors, except a few.
- T'Challa/Black Panther, voiced by Chadwick Boseman
- Peggy Carter, voiced by Hayley Atwell
- Killmonger, voiced by Michael B. Jordan
- Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier voiced by Sebastian Stan
- Thor voiced by Chris Hemsworth
- Loki voiced by Tom Hiddleston
- Bruce Banner/The Hulk voiced by Mark Ruffalo
- Scott Lang/Ant-Man voiced by Paul Rudd
- Hawkeye, voiced by Jeremy Renner
- Korg, voiced by Taika Waititi
- Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin
- Howard Stark, voiced by Dominic Cooper
- Hank Pym, voiced by Michael Douglas
- Jane Foster, voiced by Natalie Portman
- Nebula, voiced by Karen Gillan
- Grandmaster, voiced by Jeff Goldblum
- Rumlow/Crossbones, voiced by Frank Grillo
- Korath voiced by Djimon Hounsou
- Nick Fury, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson
- Arnim Zola, voiced by Toby Jones
- Yondu, voiced by Michael Rooker
- Dr. Abraham Erskine, voiced by Stanley Tucci
The narrator in the series will be "The Watcher," who will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright (Of "The Batman (2022)" fame).
Here's how fans are reacting to the captivating alternate-realities of the MCU in Marvel's "What If..?" trailer
Several fans were heartened to hear the late Chadwick Boseman's voice grace the character of T'Challa (Star-Lord in the series). Meanwhile, other fans were most impressed to see Peggy Carter as Captain Carter (Captain Britain).
The series is directed by four-time Prime-Time Emmy winner Bryan Andrews, who served as the art director for several MCU projects. Furthermore, the anthology is written by Emmy-winner Ashley "AC" Bradley (of "Trollhunters (2016)" fame).