Loki Episode 5 breakdown: Easter eggs explained, theories and what to expect

The creators of the "Loki" series packed in a ton of unexpected Easter eggs in Episode 5. The latest episode confirms the theory that TVA's "pruning" or "timeline resetting" process does not erase the content of the said timeline from existence.

The number of Easter eggs in episode 5 ranged from "Thanos Copter" to set up several "Kang, the Conqueror" theories. These Easter eggs hint at the forces behind TVA and the fake "Timekeeper."

The thrilling ending to Episode 5 also spawned off a crucial theory about the finale episode (6) and the primary antagonist of the series.

Here's a list of Easter eggs and theories from Loki Episode 5, 'Journey Into Mystery'

Thanos Copter

The Thanos Copter in Episode 5, and Thanos Copter in the comics (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel / Marvel Comics)

This was the most apparent Easter egg in the episode. A yellow helicopter with "Thanos" written on it in bold could be seen when the five variants of Loki traveled through the void to reach their base. The chopper made its first appearance in the "Spidey Super Stories #39 (1979)" comics.

Throg (Thor+Frog) :

"Thor Frog" in Episode 5, and "Thor Frog" in Comics. (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel / Marvel Comics)

In a scene where the five Loki variants entered the base, a glimpse of the hammer Mjolnir and a frog variant of Thor were spotted. Frog Thor or "Throg" was seen trying to break free of a jar buried in the ground. The glass jar was labeled "T365," which refers to the "Thor vol 1 365" comic, which featured Frog Thor.

Santa

Santa themed throne of Kid Loki in Episode 5, and "Santa" in Comics. (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel / Marvel Comics)

In the Loki variants' base, Kid Loki sits on his throne, which seems to be leftover from a mall Santa's set-up. However, it can be argued why a harmless Mall Santa would get pruned or had the timeline reset by the TVA. Thus, it is plausible that this is a reference to Santa, the Mutant.

In the comics, Santa Claus is an omega-level mutant featured in some comics from the "Marvel Holiday Special issues."

Living Tribunal

The Living Tribunal's head in Episode 5, and "The Living Tribunal" in Comics. (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel / Marvel Comics)

The episode also included a patently clear visual reference to "the Living Tribunal." The shot showcased a massive three-headed statue. The severed statue's head was a direct Easter egg for the cosmic entity from the comics. "The Living Tribunal" maintained the balance of mystical forces and universal powers in the multiverse.

Multiple references for "Kang, the Conqueror"

Jonathan Majors and the 'middle' timekeeper in Loki Episode 1. (Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel)

In episode 5, the establishing shot of "the void" showcased a wrecked "Avengers Tower." However, the tower had a sign of "Qeng Enterprises" instead of the classic 'A' logo.

"Qeng Enterprises Tower" in Episode 5, and "Mr. Gryphon (Kang)" in Comics. (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel / Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Tony Stark sells the Avengers tower to Mister Gryphon, CEO of Qeng Enterprises. Gryphon later turned out to be Nathaniel Richards aka Kang, the Conqueror.

The episode revealed that even Judge Renslayer does not have any clue of the entity behind the formation of TVA or its current functioning. In an interview, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who portrays Ravonna, confirmed that this would be an origin story for her character.

This confirms Renslayer is yet to meet Kang in the MCU, which further hints at the romantic connection between them (like in the comics).

Potential "Chronopolis (Kang's base)" in Episode 5. (Image via: Disney+ / Marvel)

Furthermore, the end of the episode revealed the "true end of time". As Sylvie and Loki enchanted Alioth, a portal opened up to a location. This location could be "Chronopolis" from the comics, which was the base of Kang.

The hatch of Loki variants' base in Episode 5. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel)

Loki Episode 5 also contained a rather ingenious 'foreshadowing' at the Loki variants' base entrance. The hatch to the base had 'warning labels' in Hindi. The label had the words "सावधान (Savdhan)" meaning 'careful', and "वशिला (Bashila)" roughly meaning "connection with a person who could provide advancement". This precisely points to "Boastful Loki" betraying his band of Lokis.

After the massive Easter egg galore-filled ending of Episode 5, fans will now have to wait a week for glimpses of Episode 6. The finale may ultimately set up Kang the Conqueror's arrival in the upcoming MCU film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania".

Edited by Ashish Yadav