Internet reacts as a petition to deny Jeff Bezos entry back to Earth post space expedition, receives more than 150K signatures

Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man on the planet (as of publication) recently announced that he will “travel to space.” Bezos, who owns the aerospace company Blue Origin, further announced that he would be accompanied by his brother on the mission.

The billionaire mentioned that “New Shepard,” the suborbital reusable rocket of Blue Origin, will take him and his brother to space on the first human flight. The flight is slated for July 20th, which is also the date of the moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

82-year-old Wally Funk will be joining Jeff Bezos and his brother as passengers. The rocket capsule can seat six people, however, whether other passengers would join them is still unknown. The CEO of Blue Origin’s rival, Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, also announced that he will be traveling to space on July 11th.

Following this announcement, a petition was launched on Change.org stating:

"Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.”

The petition by Ric G. (Image via: Change.org)

The petition further mentioned:

“Billionaires should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

The criticisms regarding Jeff Bezos’ Amazon seems to be the primary factor behind such a petition.

California State Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez urged supporters to sign the petition:

“If you believe work shouldn’t hurt, please sign this petition to pass #AB701…”

If you believe work shouldn’t hurt, please sign this petition to pass #AB701 and send a message to @JeffBezos that his workers deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity. #WorkShouldntHurt https://t.co/mqT8K8JUO8 8/ — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaAD80) July 6, 2021

Her call for signing this petition cited the workplace environment of several Amazon warehouses, opposing Trade Unions, and Amazon’s tax evading practices.

While American astrobiologist and planetary scientist David Grinspoon tweeted:

"This is sick. Nobody should be denied entry to Earth, no matter how rich. However, a healthy re-entry tax, say 10% of his net worth for planetary maintenance, would be appropriate."

This is sick. Nobody should be denied entry to Earth, no matter how rich. However, a healthy re-entry tax, say 10% of his net worth for planetary maintenance, would be appropriate



Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth -Sign the Petition! https://t.co/c7cwRXW6X9 via @Change — David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) July 6, 2021

Online reactions to the petition for denying Jeff Bezos’ entry to Earth after space travel.

The petition was seemingly taken as a hilarious joke to some users, while others criticized him and supported the petition. As of writing this, the petition has garnered over 150,000 signatures.

Jeff Bezos is going into space and there's a petition to not allow him return to Earth 🤣🌎🚀 It has over 140,000 signatures so far! BMAO — TwirlyTwyla (@DaisyTheGrey) July 2, 2021

a petition for Jeff Bezos to launch me into the fucking sun — 𝙺𝚊𝚝 (@_katerade_) July 5, 2021

we really signing petitions about Jeff Bezos in space like we’re playing among us — Beetlebee (@honeyjay_) June 30, 2021

petition to replace jeff bezos’ rocket ship with a giant blender disguised as a rocket ship — john mayer fight me you coward (@WoozlesMusic) July 2, 2021

In a related story, 100% of the signatures are from his ex-wife.https://t.co/bHVCTR0ntc — 🤓Geoff Plitt🤯 (@GeoffreyPlitt) June 29, 2021

There’s a petition to stop Jeff Bezos returning to earth after his trip to space. Enough internet for today — Mark Bartley (@MarkBartley95) July 6, 2021

Why is there a petition to leave Jeff Bezos in space ?? Amazon is my life source of all things! #Amazon — Nisha Haider (@nisha_ux) July 2, 2021

Today was a great day to see Jeff Bezos get wrecked! 😂



“Always fascinated by space travel, later this month he aims to fly into space on the first crewed flight made by his company Blue Origin.



A petition to not allow him back to Earth has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.” — Amber Goldsmith (she/her, they/them) (@acagoldsmith) July 5, 2021

"Nobody has eaten the Mona lLsa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen".

Sign petition here: https://t.co/y8a9C0ScYh #LHOOQ pic.twitter.com/lz9bQWr6qV — Malcolm Garrett MBE RDI (@malcolmgarrett) June 30, 2021

A petition to keep @JeffBezos in space is not only stupid and hateful, it’s a total waste of time. Aviation has made the world smaller but it’s still impossible to miss if you’re going suborbital. — Mark "Forger" Stucky (@Stuck4ger) July 4, 2021

The petition tries to make sense of itself by stating:

“ The recent billionaire space odyssey competition is a slap in the face to working class folks struggling paycheck to paycheck just to survive.”

The 57-year old business magnate also recently announced his retirement. On July 5th (also the foundation day of Amazon), Jeff Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, making Andy Jassy his successor. However, whether he will also be retiring from the boards of Blue Origin is unknown. Bezos is currently worth $203 Billion.

