Internet reacts as a petition to deny Jeff Bezos entry back to Earth post space expedition, receives more than 150K signatures

Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man on the planet (as of publication) recently announced that he will “travel to space.” Bezos, who owns the aerospace company Blue Origin, further announced that he would be accompanied by his brother on the mission.
The billionaire mentioned that “New Shepard,” the suborbital reusable rocket of Blue Origin, will take him and his brother to space on the first human flight. The flight is slated for July 20th, which is also the date of the moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
82-year-old Wally Funk will be joining Jeff Bezos and his brother as passengers. The rocket capsule can seat six people, however, whether other passengers would join them is still unknown. The CEO of Blue Origin’s rival, Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, also announced that he will be traveling to space on July 11th.
Following this announcement, a petition was launched on Change.org stating:
"Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.”
The petition further mentioned:
“Billionaires should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”
The criticisms regarding Jeff Bezos’ Amazon seems to be the primary factor behind such a petition.
California State Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez urged supporters to sign the petition:
“If you believe work shouldn’t hurt, please sign this petition to pass #AB701…”
Her call for signing this petition cited the workplace environment of several Amazon warehouses, opposing Trade Unions, and Amazon’s tax evading practices.
While American astrobiologist and planetary scientist David Grinspoon tweeted:
"This is sick. Nobody should be denied entry to Earth, no matter how rich. However, a healthy re-entry tax, say 10% of his net worth for planetary maintenance, would be appropriate."
Online reactions to the petition for denying Jeff Bezos’ entry to Earth after space travel.
The petition was seemingly taken as a hilarious joke to some users, while others criticized him and supported the petition. As of writing this, the petition has garnered over 150,000 signatures.
The petition tries to make sense of itself by stating:
“ The recent billionaire space odyssey competition is a slap in the face to working class folks struggling paycheck to paycheck just to survive.”
The 57-year old business magnate also recently announced his retirement. On July 5th (also the foundation day of Amazon), Jeff Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, making Andy Jassy his successor. However, whether he will also be retiring from the boards of Blue Origin is unknown. Bezos is currently worth $203 Billion.