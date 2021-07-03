Gabbie Hanna loses thousands of subscribers overnight as petition to ban her from YouTube gains thousands of signatures

The internet has recently banded together to deplatform Gabbie Hanna from YouTube. This act caused her to lose thousands of subscribers within 24 hours, with a petition against her gaining over 5,000 signatures overnight.

Following her series, titled "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," the 30-year-old has come under fire for multiple accusations involving Jessi Smiles, Jen Dent, Joey Graceffa, and many more.

Twitter users grew angry as Gabbie's series deflected her issues and villainized those she had wrongfully accused. As there are currently seven episodes on YouTube and one on Patreon, fans are trying to deplatform the content creator before she attempts to continue posting.

Petition against Gabbie Hanna gains thousands

On Thursday night, Gabbie Hanna posted a video addressing the private phone call between her and Jessi Smiles, a former friend assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, then "victim shamed" by Gabbie.

In the video, Gabbie blamed Jessi, calling her "manipulative" and a "liar" for allegedly threatening her and excluding important parts of the conversation she had released.

The YouTube community took this as the last straw and immediately began the mission to deplatform Gabbie Hanna.

A petition was started against her and had acquired over 5,000 signatures overnight and is headed towards the target of 7,500.

Gabbie Hanna's Social Blade drops

To add to the petition, thousands of people began unfollowing the internet personality on all social media platforms.

Although Gabbie's confession series didn't garner as many fans as she previously claimed she wanted to acquire, it caught the attention of many across the social media sphere.

According to Gabbie Hanna's Social Blade, a website that tracks social media analytics, she has already lost around 80,000 YouTube followers within a month.

The decrease can be seen as a direct result of Gabbie's confession series, which has only backfired.

It's currently unknown whether Gabbie Hanna has finished her confession series, but the internet has been trying its best to get her banned before any other "beefs" begin.

