Jessi Smiles claps back at Gabbie Hanna for calling her assault “drama” 

Jessi Smiles recently called out Gabbie Hanna for downplaying her assault and calling it a "drama." She also informed her fans that she would be responding to Gabbie Hanna's villainizing video soon.

Prior to their ongoing saga, Gabbie Hanna and Jessi Smiles were close friends. However, things took a turn as the latter was "sexually assaulted" by her then-boyfriend, Curtis Lepore. Hanna then publicly pretended to support her "friend" but was exposed for liking a tweet from 2014 in support of Lepore.

Later on, Hanna then came under fire for openly defending Lepore and beginning a feud with Smiles, "victim shaming" her.

Jessi Smiles drags Gabbie Hanna

On Thursday afternoon, Jessi Smiles had responded to an online news source who had posted a screenshot from a fan who spoke with Gabbie Hanna about the former's situation.

In the message, Hanna called Smiles' assault a "drama." However, she tried to defend herself hours later, claiming that she only called it a "drama" because the news referred to her assault as that.

Hanna also claimed to only support Lepore due to feeling "lonely and tired." Hours later, she released a video portraying herself as the victim of the entire situation.

After seeing Hanna's video, Smiles informed her fans that she was going to be making a response video and implied that the video made her sick, causing her nausea.

She, along with numerous Twitter users, stated that "this needs to end," referring to the continuous drama.

I want to throw up. Filming tonight. This needs to end. — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) July 1, 2021

Fans in support of Jessi Smiles

As Jessi Smiles began to trend on Twitter, fans took to the app to show their support for her after she announced an upcoming video in response to Gabbie Hanna's slander.

Given that Smiles is also pregnant, many felt sorry for her for undergoing the stress from her drama with the 30-year-old.

Some even mentioned that Smiles should get a restraining order against Hanna, as the latter has been continuously speaking about her and her traumatic experience.

we love you so much i am so sorry this gone on so long let alone has happened at all. so unfaur to u — preschool dropout (@LeahDella) July 1, 2021

This is beyond harassment! You don’t deserve this… — Ivonne (@IvonneGarzon5) July 1, 2021

i hope something finally clicks and she gets off the internet for good. you dont deserve to still be going through this shit. you and your family have my utmost support, ilysm and i hope this situation ends soon ❤ — sierra ☀ (@valkysrated) July 1, 2021

We love you Jessi. Take care of yourself and your rainbow 🌈 first 💖💖💖 — M (@codingincursive) July 1, 2021

I hate that she's making you feel this way. Please after all this get a restraining order or something so she can't talk about you cause I've been a fan for years and it hurts seeing you in this much pain — Bo (@Scottishbee) July 1, 2021

💜💜💜 just do your best to breathe. You have support. Also, just thank goodness you’re not like “that” yanno? Like thank god you’re normal and know the difference between right and wrong and know how to love people man. Honestly, I pity her and anyone else who lives like that — Jack Kelley (@CorbinKell2) July 1, 2021

I love you I am so sorry. I don't even know what else to say. I can't watch it, I can't imagine how you're feeling. — Gravy🌈™ (@toothspoons) July 1, 2021

You can do this. We are with you ❤️ — Silly Chops 🏳️‍🌈 (@CsSillyChops) July 1, 2021

You deserve better than this after all you’ve been through. I truly wish this is the final chapter. — j oa ny 🏴‍☠️🇨🇦 (@joanyyc) July 1, 2021

I I hope you know Jessi that there are people on your side. There are people who recognize the abuse done at the hands of Gabbie. I am so fucking sorry that you can't heal. I'm sick to my stomach. Sending you peace and love. — Riyah Khan (@4thekiller) July 1, 2021

Ugh. I'm so sorry your trauma keeps getting brought up. It breaks my heart truly. — Jen ♡ (@Jen_LovesTea) July 1, 2021

While Jessi Smiles is still filming her response video, fans are highly anticipating for the 27-year-old to set Gabbie Hanna straight.

