"I just want to be left alone": Gabbie Hanna discusses phone call with Jessi Smiles, calls her "manipulative"

Gabbie Hanna recently addressed the phone call between her and Jessi Smiles, which the latter had publicly released a few weeks ago.

The feud between the YouTuber and the 27-year-old Smiles began in 2014 after the latter was "sexually assaulted" in her sleep by her ex-boyfriend, Curtis Lepore. After Jessi had opened up and spoken about her assault, Gabbie Hanna publicly pretended to support her "friend" but was exposed for actually advocating for Curtis behind closed doors.

The 30-year-old eventually defended Curtis openly and started to "victim-shame" Jessi Smiles.

Gabbie Hanna accuses Jessi Smiles of lying

In an unplanned episode titled "About The 3 Hour Jessi Smiles Phone Call" of "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," Gabbie Hanna addressed the phone call that Jessi Smiles had released a few weeks prior, exposing her for being a "r**e apologist."

She began by immediately invalidating Jessi Smiles, calling her someone "who's looking for a lie." She then confessed that she was open to hearing the side of Jessi's abuser, whom Gabbie stayed friends with even after the assault.

"I would never say anything on purpose that would be that easy to disprove. Especially to someone like her, who's looking for a lie. I never wanted to talk about Jessi's story because I knew that saying something, [after] Curtis told me his side of the story, that it would start opening up questions."

Gabbie Hanna then claimed that she wanted to "move on" from the drama surrounding her and Jessi Smiles. However, many pointed out that the former was constantly making videos and posting tweets about Smiles.

A few days before this video, Jessi had urged Gabbi to leave her alone, as she is currently pregnant and stress is not good for women who are expecting.

"This is something I literally never wanted to f***ing do. I never wanted to do any of this. I wanted this to just be in the past. I asked everybody repeatedly [to] just let me move on. I'm not part of this f***ing culture. I'm not; just let me move on. But now, she put out a highly edited and manipulative portion of a phone conversation, used to make me look like I'm a f***ing monster."

The content creator then flipped the blame onto Jessi Smiles, claiming that although she "never got an apology," she didn't want one. Hanna also accused Jessi of pinning their friendship against her, even though the former claimed Gabbie was the one who allegedly ruined their friendship in the first place.

"She posted that all she wants is to be left alone and that she wants me to stop user her past against her. Dude, like what? That's literally what's been happening this entire time since 2015, is her using our past against me. I have apologized for whatever I have done to hurt Jessi's feelings a billion times. I never got an apology, of course, and that's okay. I don't want one. I want to be left alone."

Gabbie Hanna's response triggered major backlash across the internet. Not long after, "Jessi" began to trend.

On the other hand, Jessi Smiles claimed she "wanted to throw up" after watching the video.

I want to throw up. Filming tonight. This needs to end. — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) July 1, 2021

Twitter calls Gabbie Hanna out for playing the "victim"

Netizens took to the bird app to slam Gabbie Hanna for reversing Jessi Smile's situation and alleging that she was the actual victim.

People urged the influencer to "leave Twitter" after posting the episode to her YouTube channel. To add, many reported her video for bullying and harassment, as Gabbie Hanna didn't want to leave the pregnant Jessi Jessi alone.

On today episode of " im the victim " — monokid (@animefreak0071) July 1, 2021

I don’t even wanna watch this because it’s so hard for me to justify how you’ve treated her. — Hannah Hensley (@hannahkittypwns) July 1, 2021

Honestly, we need to stop viewing her content and giving her attention. Attention is her addiction and she's using someone else's trauma to feed that addiction. Gross. — ᴘᴏʟʟɪᴠᴀɴᴅᴇʀ (ꜱʜᴇ/ʜᴇʀ) (@pollivander_) July 1, 2021

there is no way you're ACTUALLY pushing blame on jessi- are you kidding me.. — ♡ (@rebblers) July 1, 2021

Watching now, so much of what I had suspected is what you are sharing, I am truly sorry so many ran with such a grotesque narrative. — That Mrs. Salim 💋 (@CandaceSalim) July 1, 2021

Just stop!!! — 💕 em (@emmastacey_) July 1, 2021

you can’t ever just say sorry. it’s always “I already said sorry, but WhAT AboUT wHaT sHe DiD tO mE!!” — bri (@thislovel) July 1, 2021

I’m floored. Drama channels are “monsters” but you talked to Curtis cuz he’s a human?? You only got mad when he turned on you? Tf??? — Sophia Maria (@sophonmars) July 1, 2021

.....she knows we can read right? Those texts you've included only further adds to Jessi's argument. She's trying to deescalate a situation that was started by GH and GH bombards with a full on essay. — Harry (@jjun96xmas) July 2, 2021

You are not the victim. Stop trying to act like you are 🙄🙄🙄 — violet (@ThecolorVioletx) July 1, 2021

You are deeply disturbed. No matter how much you push this narrative, no one will EVER see you as the victim in this situation. JESSI is the victim here. And she's pregnant and does not need this stress, leave her alone — squiddie (@squiddi69870909) July 1, 2021

Twitter is highly anticipating Jessi Smiles' response to Gabbie Hanna's accusations. Given that she is pregnant, many have expressed their sentiment for the drama she is currently going through.

