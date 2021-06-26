"Please leave me alone": Jessi Smiles urges Gabbie Hanna to remove video of her crying in latter's confession series 

Jessi Smiles took to Twitter on June 25th to ask Gabbie Hanna to leave her out of the confession series.

In early June, Gabbie Hanna was exposed for liking a tweet from 2014 in support of Curtis Lepore, who admitted to "sexually assaulting" Jessi Smiles two years prior.

30-year-old Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old Jessi Smiles were closely acquainted before the latter was assaulted by Curtis Lepore. Gabbie then came under fire for defending Curtis and beginning a feud with Jessi, "victim shaming" her.

Jessi Smiles then made multiple videos explaining the situation, crying over the trauma she had experienced.

Jessi Smiles pleads for Gabbie Hanna to leave her alone

On Friday afternoon, Jessi Smiles tweeted out a series of messages asking Gabbie Hanna to leave her be.

Jessi began by claiming she didn't know if Gabbie's intention to add her into the series was merely in regards to her "threats from last summer".

Gabbie - idk if your plan for me in this “series” is to follow through with your threats from last summer of talking about our past. I do, however, sincerely BEG you to leave my trauma out of it. Stop using the clips of me crying. You’ve done enough. Leave this out of it. pic.twitter.com/U5U3YOVzfg — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) June 26, 2021

She then asked Gabbie to "leave her alone now", following their "toxic falling out".

And she put this clip over audio of her talking about people who tried to put a “target on her back.” I get it, Gabbie. We had a toxic falling out after our friendship ended. Please leave me alone now. — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) June 26, 2021

Given that Jessi is currently a few months pregnant, she has also spoken out about feeling "physically ill" for days following the ongoing drama between herself and Gabbie.

I have been physically ill every day. EVERY day wondering what she’s going to say. If she’s going to present situations with context or without. If I’m going to be harassed over it. I just want to fucking crawl in a hole. I’m so beyond the point of over this. https://t.co/yrfVntk3m7 — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) June 26, 2021

She lastly claimed she was not scared of Gabbie, just tired.

I’m not scared, I’m tired. Since last summer, Gabbie has tried to get me to do what SHE wants or she’ll “talk about our past” which consists of, quite literally, things that are stupid and embarrassing for us BOTH. So no, not scared. Tired. https://t.co/JtIC4KQgHx — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) June 26, 2021

Twitter wants Gabbie Hanna to apologize to Jessi Smiles

Twitter users took to the app to trend "#ApologizetoJessiSmiles" after Gabbie Hanna had repeatedly come after Jessi Smiles on multiple occasions.

Not only had Gabbie reportedly "victim shamed" Jessi when the latter was physically assaulted, she continued to publicly support her abuser as well.

After Gabbie posted her new series "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen", many were outraged at the YouTuber's lack of apology.

Love how now Gabbie Hanna only cares about the exploitation of assault victims when it has to do with her reputation and to make her look better — kylie ❥ (@softmccarthy) June 26, 2021

Can Gabbie Hanna just stop? Does she not realize how much she is actively harming people or does she not care. pic.twitter.com/lbREruWiur — Matty Ice (@IceColdKilla9) June 26, 2021

gabbie hanna is a sick, twisted, vile bitch and if you have an ounce of sympathy for her EVER lemme know so i can block — leo (@Ieeaux) June 26, 2021

#ApologizetoJessiSmiles @GabbieHanna

You should be so ashamed of yourself. Stop it. Get help. Apologize. — Staci (@staysee1813) June 26, 2021

this woman is pregnant and trying to move on from this.

LEAVE HER OUT OF IT AND #ApologizetoJessiSmiles GABBIE — Tea Fluent ✨ (@Teafluent) June 26, 2021

Gabbie needs to apologize for everything she did to Jessi



#ApologizetoJessiSmiles — Carlie 🥀🖤 (@wickedcarls) June 26, 2021

It would be nice if YOU took some accountability for things you’ve said and done but here we are. You can’t be preaching about others taking accountability when you can’t even do it yourself.#ApologizetoJessiSmiles — Gaby CASS SPIN-OFF (@CraxyFuJoShI) June 25, 2021

let’s trend #ApologizetoJessiSmiles



the manipulation has went on long enough — Dustin Dailey (@ThreeDailey) June 26, 2021

Many fans noted that Gabbie was so "evil" to push someone pregnant.

#ApologizetoJessiSmiles enough is enough. She’s pregnant and begging to be left alone. How evil can you be to continue to push? — 🖤 (@booklover5189) June 26, 2021

Gabbie hanna is doing absolutely everything in her power to distract from the fact that she's an admitted r*pe apologist. Jessi Smiles deserves so much better. #ApologizetoJessiSmiles — 🌴 (@dramaticpossum) June 26, 2021

Gabbie Hanna has not responded to either Jessi Smiles or fans asking her to apologize. Fans assume the former will not be doing so.

Edited by Ashish Yadav