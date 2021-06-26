"Please leave me alone": Jessi Smiles urges Gabbie Hanna to remove video of her crying in latter's confession series 

Jessi Smiles took to Twitter on June 25th to ask Gabbie Hanna to leave her out of the confession series.
In early June, Gabbie Hanna was exposed for liking a tweet from 2014 in support of Curtis Lepore, who admitted to "sexually assaulting" Jessi Smiles two years prior.
30-year-old Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old Jessi Smiles were closely acquainted before the latter was assaulted by Curtis Lepore. Gabbie then came under fire for defending Curtis and beginning a feud with Jessi, "victim shaming" her.
Jessi Smiles then made multiple videos explaining the situation, crying over the trauma she had experienced.
Jessi Smiles pleads for Gabbie Hanna to leave her alone
On Friday afternoon, Jessi Smiles tweeted out a series of messages asking Gabbie Hanna to leave her be.
Jessi began by claiming she didn't know if Gabbie's intention to add her into the series was merely in regards to her "threats from last summer".
She then asked Gabbie to "leave her alone now", following their "toxic falling out".
Given that Jessi is currently a few months pregnant, she has also spoken out about feeling "physically ill" for days following the ongoing drama between herself and Gabbie.
She lastly claimed she was not scared of Gabbie, just tired.
Twitter wants Gabbie Hanna to apologize to Jessi Smiles
Twitter users took to the app to trend "#ApologizetoJessiSmiles" after Gabbie Hanna had repeatedly come after Jessi Smiles on multiple occasions.
Not only had Gabbie reportedly "victim shamed" Jessi when the latter was physically assaulted, she continued to publicly support her abuser as well.
After Gabbie posted her new series "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen", many were outraged at the YouTuber's lack of apology.
Many fans noted that Gabbie was so "evil" to push someone pregnant.
Gabbie Hanna has not responded to either Jessi Smiles or fans asking her to apologize. Fans assume the former will not be doing so.
