Ariana Grande allegedly bribing "The Voice" contestants with treats to "lure" them onto her team

Ariana Grande has recently drawn attention after reports from an article on June 22nd claimed the star was bribing contestants on "The Voice" with "goody lunchboxes" to join Team Ariana.

27-year-old Ariana Grande is an American singer and actress who has been internationally acclaimed for her talents. Under her belt lie numerous trophies, including two Grammy awards, a Brit award, two Billboard Music awards, and three American Music awards. She is considered one of the greatest musicians of the current generation.

Ariana Grande recently joined "The Voice" as a judge weeks after the viral announcement of her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande allegedly bribing contestants with treats

In a recent article that detailed Ariana Grande's first day as a judge on "The Voice," an inside source claimed that the 27-year-old was giving away "treats" to those who chose her as a mentor.

Currently on its 20th season, "The Voice" has inspired many talented individuals to give their luck a try for pursuing a successful career. The show consists of four judges who blindly listen to a contestant, then turn their chairs around to those they deem worthy of being on their team.

Afterward, judges may compete with each other for a certain contestant to mentor and sometimes use materials at their disposal to bribe.

The article from E! titled "Inside Ariana Grande's Sweet First Days Filming The Voice" gave readers an inside perspective of what Grande did to make her team the best. A source claimed:

"Ariana also had a cute little lunchbox filled with goodies for whoever chose to be on her team."

Despite seeming controversial at first, many found her tactic to be adorable and different from other judges who have previously even used clothing as a way to bribe.

Ariana Grande's effort to bribe contestants was found "cute" by many (Image via Twitter)

Fans find Ariana Grande's technique to be "cute"

Fans took to Twitter to express how "cute" they found Ariana Grande's way of competing for teammates.

In comparison to her other judges, many have even claimed that the "POV" singer didn't have any competition considering her popularity.

she’s so cute😭 — violet (@violet16031270) June 22, 2021

wait she has snacks?? that's just good planning, good lookin out for the team — 🧡 gender identity thief (@mysicksadlife) June 22, 2021

Honestly, golden idea. Blows Kelly’s jackets out of the water. I’d go for the team that has the snacks over anything else 🤤 — Brandi Rene 🎵 (@NorthOfSass) June 22, 2021

I feel like Iike most people aren't gonna be swayed by treats in this situation. If they want Ariana, they're gonna pick her. And if they have their hearts set on someone else going in, a ding dong or a twinkie aren't gonna make them wanna choose her — Meg (@GRANDBelieber13) June 22, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 lmao that’s some shit i would do and my hungry ass WILL ACCEPT — loving me unconditionally 🤎 (@italktoomuchh) June 22, 2021

All the judges have little extras for contestants that choose. It's been apart of the show for a long while now — Michael (@mikeauto0722) June 22, 2021

I would choose her without any doubt. The goodies would be an extra jaja — Ramx Stone (@SoyRamonH) June 23, 2021

You k me damn well her team is going to full first hahahaahah — Alex (@Ale_Alejandro_5) June 23, 2021

Embarrassing — Kev (@kevzsa) June 22, 2021

This is worse then a hate crime she is cancelled — Michael 🐊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mickyboy1738) June 22, 2021

Fans are in high anticipation to see Ariana Grande on "The Voice," as many are predicting for her to be the most successful judge in the show's entirety.

