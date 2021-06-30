"I'm not gonna leave": Anna Campbell responds to abuse and grooming allegations from former partners

Anna Campbell recently responded to allegations claiming she abused her former partners and had inappropriate contact with minors.

28-year-old Anna Campbell is a YouTuber known for posting funny vlogs and interesting story times. She has amassed over 400,000 subscribers, but she began to lose followers after being called out for allegedly abusing her ex-partners.

Anna Campbell responds to abuse allegations

Anna Campbell addressed more abuse and grooming allegations by uploading a video titled, "Not My Last Video" on Tuesday afternoon.

She began by mentioning how fans have continued to call her out despite already apologizing to her ex-girlfriend, Kaylee Jade.

"This is not about an apology anymore. There are still things that I am sorry for that came off wrong in that video. I realized now there is no correct way with this situation. That's what people seem to be focused on."

She then alleged that stories about her being abusive and grooming minors were "fake".

"This has turned extremely, extremely real. It is just the internet, but it's turning into something that's going to affect our lives for years. With more and more fake stories being pulled out of people's f***ing a**holes, and Taylor actually raising thousands of dollars to sue me, I decided it's time to take matters into my own hands."

Anna Campbell then claimed she would not be leaving YouTube despite the internet coercing her to do so.

"If I left YouTube like everyone wants me to, that would make me look extremely guilty. I'm not gonna leave what I've been doing for over ten years because people don't believe me. That's the power of YouTube. You choose rather or not to click. This sh** has gone way too far. To feel that the entire world is against you, for something you did not do."

Natalia Taylor, one of Anna's ex-girlfriends, uploaded a video titled, "We are survivors". The video featured Taylor Lynn and Kaylee Jade who also dated Anna previously.

The girls claimed Anna exploited them on her YouTube channel, abused them with "hard drugs", and even "s*xted minors".

"Anna Campbell has publicly used her platform as a weapon against us and many others. [She] glorified and fantasized the use of hard drugs in our relationships and to her young viewers."

Natalia also claimed that Anna filmed her being high without her permission and went behind her back to inappropriately associate with children.

"Anna Campbell filmed a video of me using hard drugs without my knowledge or permission. Without my knowledge, [she] was texting with minors while in a relationship with me, and began s*xting with minors, some as young as 12 years old."

After being accused, Anna has claimed that she did not "sexually abuse" Taylor Lynn. 28-year-old Anna has stated that she didn't want to speak on it unless it was "in court", and that she would be suing for defamation.

Twitter slams Anna Campbell over alleged defamation lawsuit

Twitter users took to the social media app to condemn Anna Campbell for threatening legal action.

As Natalia Taylor's video exposed Anna for being abusive and grooming minors, people took it upon themselves to shame the latter for still being on the internet despite being asked to leave.

Anna Campbell going to court to sue her victims for “defamation” pic.twitter.com/C129TGUWjm — jules verne (@julesncats) June 28, 2021

anna campbell thinks she’s about to sue everyone LMAOOOO baby u can’t even pay ur rent — astrobsession (@astrobsession77) June 28, 2021

anna campbells traumatized exes coming together for world domination https://t.co/pdJrAhpmBg — katie 🧣 (@imonsomegayshit) June 23, 2021

anna campbell, you are a rapist.



anna campbell, you are a physical, emotional, and mental abuser.



anna campbell, you are a groomer.



anna campbell, we will all get justice.



fuck you, ANNA CAMPBELL. — mads (@dykemads) June 28, 2021

Petition to completely deplatform Trisha Paytas, Gabbie Hanna, Anna Campbell, Tana Mongeau, and both of the Paul brothers forever. pic.twitter.com/6Q6Bz1g5LE — Jai Ramos (@jaioramos) June 26, 2021

good luck affording a good team considering the cost to sue across state lines when u can’t pay rent anna campbell. imagine presenting the audios mentioning the grooming & in real fine proof of emotional abuse. In FACT if anything THE VICTIMS should sue. — Sierra Watts (@sierraxwatts) June 28, 2021

So in her new video Anna Campbell is basically threatening @nightmarebabyy because she filmed her without consent. Cause that's the problem. Not the abuse. — YuriJCria (@YuriJCria) June 28, 2021

I feel like not enough people have talked about the fact that Anna Campbell met @iamtaylorlynn because she saw a pic of her online and sent her fans to find her???? She literally hunted her down and then was bragging about how she was gonna make her fall in love bc she was young — nobody’s forever girl (@th1sb4db1tch) June 26, 2021

Anna Campbell in her video: “that can’t be good for your mental health”



also Anna: *does copious amounts of drugs* — astrobsession (@astrobsession77) June 28, 2021

TW: Anna Campbell



The look on her face when she talks about how shitty everything is gonna be for her victims. Like how much more evil can you get? She’s loving all of this and if that doesn’t tell you something about the kind of person she is…Idk what will. pic.twitter.com/zOFGzAsUI3 — ace (@asjdhhsjak) June 29, 2021

The internet is in support of Anna Campbell's victims, demanding justice for those she has abused.

