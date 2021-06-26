"I actually rain checked": Corinna Kopf exposes Josh Richards for claiming he rejected her for a business dinner

Corinna Kopf recently took to Twitter to expose Josh Richards for claiming he rejected her for a business dinner when it was the other way round. The Vlog Squad member has been in the news recently for many reasons.

Following the 25-year-old's recent OF success, she claimed to have made over a million dollars within her first 48 hours on the platform. After fans complained that she was only reposting her Instagram photos, the YouTuber posted a n**e photo, allegedly making her "more than $165,000."

And now, she seems to have started another topic of debate, this time involving one Josh Richards.

Corinna Kopf exposes Josh Richards

In the most recent episode of the BFFs podcast starring Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, the former had claimed that Corinna Kopf wanted to go to dinner with him and spend the money she had earned:

"Let's go to dinner. Let me spend my OF money on you."

Josh then said he was the one who had to take a rain check since he had a different dinner meeting. He claimed:

"I actually had a meeting on Thursday, and the meeting actually got changed. I had a business dinner from 7 to 9, so I was like ah, sh**, I can't."

Also read: Trisha Paytas shades Ethan Klein on Twitter after his "debate" with Steven Crowder goes viral

On Friday evening, Corinna Kopf retweeted a segment from the BFFs podcast that claimed Richards had rejected her for a business dinner.

The model clapped back by claiming that it was the reverse, with her "taking a rain check" and canceling the meeting due to being out of town. She said:

i actually rain checked because i was out of town but we’ll go with that…. 😅😂 https://t.co/J25163SPKY — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 26, 2021

Fans troll Josh Richards for getting "owned"

Netizens quickly took to the comments section of Corinna Kopf's tweet to troll Josh Richards for getting "owned."

Some even claimed that the TikToker said he "rejected" Corinna to "flex."

Also read: Ariana Grande allegedly bribing "The Voice" contestants with treats to "lure" them onto her team

Own him my queen — Danny Dimes🪙 To Toney🐊 (@BallsDeepInYM) June 26, 2021

owned — Deevo (@YTDeevo) June 26, 2021

Someone has to be lying because both sides said different things! — Magic’s Burner (@MagicsBurner) June 26, 2021

Blown off by a tik tok boy? thats tuff — CrossUp (@crossup_) June 26, 2021

damn own that e boy 🤷‍♂️ — Waste of life 📍22-50⚡️the end 💔💔 (@duck_sharp) June 26, 2021

he “turned you down” like who in the heck would do that. — jen (@jennifer_horan8) June 26, 2021

Care to come on the podcast and discuss? — Butta (@LikeButta) June 26, 2021

Expose those Receipts please — E (@shootwithE) June 26, 2021

Josh trynna flex😭 — FAZE BigDaddyFatty (@BigDaddyFatty34) June 26, 2021

Expose him queen 👑 — Dany ☀️ (@danlopez016) June 26, 2021

Josh Richards has yet to respond to Corinna's call out, but fans of the BFFs podcast expect a word from him in the next episode.

Also read: Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer announce their new skincare line together called Know Beauty

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer