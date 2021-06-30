"It's not anyone's problem but my own": Trisha Paytas apologizes to Ethan Klein amidst Frenemies drama 

Trisha Paytas recently apologized to Ethan Klein for being the reason the Frenemies podcast had come to an end.

The Frenemies podcast was started by H3H3 productions and was hosted by YouTubers Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas. The two began filming the show in July of 2020 and finished off the show with 39 episodes.

Frenemies officially ended in early June due to both arguing over Trisha Paytas' role in the employment process and how she wasn't receiving an extra five percent pay from the show's revenue.

Also read: "We want to have a kid": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they are working towards having a baby, and fans are concerned

Trisha Paytas admits sabotaging her friendship with Ethan Klein

Trisha Paytas uploaded a video to YouTube on Tuesday afternoon titled "apology to Ethan", in which she explained her wrongdoings that caused the downfall of the beloved Frenemies podcast.

She began by stating that she respected Ethan's willingness to work in a group.

"He's very group oriented as far as family and the people he works for, and I respect that. I do. I just hope this can give them some sort of peace to know where I am at."

Trisha Paytas then continued by claiming that she wanted to reach out to Hila Klein, Ethan's wife and her fiance's younger sister, to apologize formally.

"It is totally up to them if they want to accept my apology or not. I've accepted apologies and I have not accepted apologies, so it's totally up to them. I was talking to Moses yesterday and I [said] I wanted to reach out to [his] sister in a month or two because I don't want it to be this fresh. It's still very fresh."

The 33-year-old then publicly admitted to "sabotaging another good thing" in her life, something she had been notoriously known to do with prior relationships and friendships.

"Even after the Frenemies fight, we talked really quick. I wanted it to be over cause I do get in the moment. It's not anyone's problem but my own. This is something that I really need to work on. At the end of the day, I messed up. I sabotaged another good thing in my life."

She capped off her apology by implying how tired she was of her and Ethan's constant hits at each other. Trisha has posted over a total of 30 tweets and videos clapping back at the H3H3 creator.

"There's only so much combat and back-and-forth that you can do in any situation. It's almost like a relationship situation. I had to process why this was significant. This is my apology."

Trisha Paytas has since deleted every "exposing" video of Ethan Klein off her YouTube channel.

Also read: "I actually rain checked": Corinna Kopf exposes Josh Richards for claiming he rejected her for a business dinner

Fans say Trisha Paytas' apology "seems like progress"

Fans took to Twitter to show their support for Trisha Paytas, even calling her apology to Ethan "progress".

Given that the influencer has been very vocal about her mental health issues, many took it upon themselves to applaud Trisha for making the first move.

this seems like progress finally — tan (@ghostiegomez) June 29, 2021

finally lol — alexjaydunn (@alexjaydunn) June 29, 2021

Have you apologised to him directly and privately though? — Alissa (@alissa_floriane) June 29, 2021

People who watched enemies knew it was coming🙄 — #FREEBRITNEY✨she/they (@insomniiart) June 29, 2021

However, others took Trisha Paytas' apology as a sign of a potential Frenemies comeback. As the two had settled their two previous tiffs before the current one, many were hopeful of reconciliation.

So does that mean Frenemies may come back? 🥺 — Daniel Pérez (@ITS_DANIELPEREZ) June 29, 2021

It real or…… someone inform me — nataza (@NEricreeper) June 29, 2021

THIS IS A GREAT FIRST STEP BABE, but did you apologize Privately And or in person first?? — Manny (@SkatingSire) June 29, 2021

Omfg!! Proud of you ❤ this was the right thing to do — Tea Follower (@tea_fan_410) June 29, 2021

I have yet to watch it but I’m hoping this isn’t a troll. Y’all built a bond, you can get it back. — Hannah Hensley (@hannahkittypwns) June 29, 2021

Everyone putting out videos that are wayyyy to long lately... An apology shouldn't take 40 minutes 😭😭 — promise fefey 🇬🇭 (@Kiarafefey) June 29, 2021

Hopefully she learned her lesson. And hopefully Ethan still stand his ground and doesn’t allow her back. This is lesson for both of them — nadia🔮✨ (@nadiiaaa_x) June 29, 2021

Ethan Klein has yet to respond to Trisha's apology. However, considering he has been very kind towards her when speaking about the drama, fans are sure the two will be making up in no time.

Also read: "We are working tirelessly": Social Gloves responds to claims from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube who claim they haven't been paid for the "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav