What is Liz Hurley’s net worth? Actress left devastated after son, Damian, is cut out of former partner Steve Bing’s £180 million will

Liz Hurley (full name Elizabeth Hurley) has expressed devastation over the news that her son, Damian, has been left out of his own family’s fortune. According to a report from The Daily Mail, she felt “betrayed” and “devastated” that Damian Hurley was denied his share of his father’s fortune.

The report further stated that the stake could have been sized up to £180 million (around $250 million).

The 56-year old shares her son with the late American businessman Steve Bing. In June 2020, the film producer tragically took his own life at the age of 55.

The founder of Shangri-La Entertainment had always been distant from his son, Damian. The New York native was also reported to have issued a statement saying he was not his father in 2001.

However, in 2019, Bing started to reach out to the then 18-year-old.

What is Liz Hurley’s net worth?

Multiple sources report the former British model to be worth around an estimated $35 to $50 million (£25 million to £36 million).

Liz Hurley started her modeling career in 1995 when she became the spokesperson of the luxury skin-care firm Estée Lauder. She has also modeled for Jordache, Lancel, MQ Clothiers of Sweden, Got Milk? Patrick Cox, and more.

The actress has also appeared on the British Vogue cover thrice.

Liz Hurley made her first film appearance in “Aria (1987)”, and her filmography includes “Passenger 57”, “Bedazzled,” and the “Austin Powers” series. Hurley has also starred in popular TV series like “Gossip Girl” as Diana Payne, “The Royals” as Queen Helena, “Runaways,” and she also appeared as a guest judge in “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

The businesswoman is also reported to lead a lavish lifestyle. Liz Hurley reportedly lives in a 13-bedroom Herefordshire home, which comes with stables, a lake, and a tennis court. Her property is reportedly worth $11 million (£7 million).

Liz Hurley, Damian Hurley and Steve Bing’s will

The late Steve Bing filed a lawsuit with his father, Peter, over the inclusion of Damian and his daughter (Kira Bonder) in the family’s trust fund inheritance. The fund, established by Bing’s grandfather, Leo, is reported to be worth over a billion dollars (£725 million).

Liz Hurley with son Damian (Image via BBC and Getty Images)

However, the news of Damian Hurley being excluded from the inheritance comes just a week after Steve’s death anniversary. The 19-year old model shared a post on Instagram, sharing his thoughts about his father’s demise.

It is reported that Damian’s deprivation from the fortune was done at the desire of Peter, his grandfather.

