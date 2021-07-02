Amber Heard secretly welcomes baby girl, Oonagh, and the internet is concerned

Amber Heard welcomes into the world a beautiful baby daughter, Oonagh. She broke the news on Instagram via a detailed post that spoke about the nitty-gritty details, as well as the hardships of womanhood in general. This is what she had to say:
"I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."
The actress welcomed her baby girl through surrogacy, and the entire process was a well-kept secret. Based on the information given to Page Six, it would seem that this was the only way for Amber Heard to have a child.
Despite the happiness and the bundle of joy that is now the center of her life, it would seem that not all is well on social media. Given the lawsuits that have been flung around over the years, people are still upset and have taken to Twitter to showcase their anger.
Amber Heard's happiness disrupted by netizens
While Amber Heard is on top of the world at the moment, netizens are still outraged at the fact that Johnny Depp has received no justice and life has gone on as usual.
Several netizens also claimed that she was "using a baby to gain sympathy from people" and hope that "the child doesn't experience the abuse she inflicted on Johnny Depp." Here are a few reactions:
As put by one netizen, rather than being an occasion to celebrate, it has become a moment of concern for many. The user wrote:
"Thousands of people are gutted by the news that Amber Heard had a baby because we are all so concerned for their welfare."
With #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser currently gaining traction on Twitter, this social media ordeal is far from order. For the moment, things are currently under control, but given the long history of social media justice surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's domestic lawsuit, things could fly off the handle anytime.
While it's not entirely fair to judge people for their past actions and correlate the scenario to something different altogether, the concerns of netizens, to some extent, do hold true. Only time will tell what happens next.
