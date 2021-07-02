Amber Heard secretly welcomes baby girl, Oonagh, and the internet is concerned

Amber Heard welcomes into the world a beautiful baby daughter, Oonagh. She broke the news on Instagram via a detailed post that spoke about the nitty-gritty details, as well as the hardships of womanhood in general. This is what she had to say:

"I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

The actress welcomed her baby girl through surrogacy, and the entire process was a well-kept secret. Based on the information given to Page Six, it would seem that this was the only way for Amber Heard to have a child.

Despite the happiness and the bundle of joy that is now the center of her life, it would seem that not all is well on social media. Given the lawsuits that have been flung around over the years, people are still upset and have taken to Twitter to showcase their anger.

Also Read: “Fire Amber Heard”: Aquaman 2 filming begins but met with severe backlash as fans storm Twitter and threaten to boycott the film

Amber Heard's happiness disrupted by netizens

While Amber Heard is on top of the world at the moment, netizens are still outraged at the fact that Johnny Depp has received no justice and life has gone on as usual.

Several netizens also claimed that she was "using a baby to gain sympathy from people" and hope that "the child doesn't experience the abuse she inflicted on Johnny Depp." Here are a few reactions:

Using a baby to gain sympathy from people is a whole new low for Turd. I pray this child doesn’t experience the abuse she inflicted on Johnny Depp. I still don’t like Amber Heard. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/FiZDY3DiPt — _AnnG_ (@AnnGgurl) July 1, 2021

So ... #AmberHeard wants #JohnnyDepp to drop the lawsuit because she has a baby? Really? Should have thought of that when you lied about someone who already had children! You involved two kids into this hell! His son had a hard time at school because of you! Remember !? — JusticeForJohnny (@Hansen7Ane) July 1, 2021

Who in there right mind gave Amber Heard a baby ? pic.twitter.com/gto2wVCaXK — 💪🏻vaccinated🌻😷🖤🤳🏻 (@HaleyDeanna173) July 1, 2021

She will use this baby in every possible way: in Virginia and California cases, or not to be behind bars🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

No comments, just: "The poor child"😱😱 — _nightsof_waking🌌🌆 (@AlexaNovak4) July 1, 2021

Amber Heard be like “Oh I’m losing ... better have a baby” mom points 😇 GTFOH !!! #AmberHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/LlKlds9QB6 — 💀 Ｅ Ｌ Ｌ Ｅ Ｎ ⚡️ (@Irish1Ellen) July 1, 2021

we all know it's not her baby she maybe fool the world but not us or jd and his crew or hopefully the judge..... — chanel oberlon🇵🇸 (@ChanelOberlon) July 1, 2021

Amber Heard had a Baby...



"Split up they should be" pic.twitter.com/9PRqx4biQf — 𝕱𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖙 (@Mad_Tobz) July 1, 2021

Right. Now that the initial shock and utter horror has passed, we just have to hope that the baby is being looked after by someone that actually cares about it and that Amber Heard goes to jail in the near future.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — frank drebin (@danblock4) July 1, 2021

Poor Amber Heard’s baby. Will need years of therapy. She should start putting money aside now. pic.twitter.com/3UaCPGhnUJ — 🦄 🦇 Dawn 🦥🦩🦦🏴‍☠️ (@atomicboop) July 1, 2021

Accurate!!... — 🏴‍☠️HoLlYwOoD VaMp/I StAnD WiTh JoHnNy!🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@TaniaM07137916) July 2, 2021

As put by one netizen, rather than being an occasion to celebrate, it has become a moment of concern for many. The user wrote:

"Thousands of people are gutted by the news that Amber Heard had a baby because we are all so concerned for their welfare."

With #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser currently gaining traction on Twitter, this social media ordeal is far from order. For the moment, things are currently under control, but given the long history of social media justice surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's domestic lawsuit, things could fly off the handle anytime.

While it's not entirely fair to judge people for their past actions and correlate the scenario to something different altogether, the concerns of netizens, to some extent, do hold true. Only time will tell what happens next.

Also Read: Top 5 times Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Abuse scandal was brought to light

Edited by Shaheen Banu