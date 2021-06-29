“Fire Amber Heard”: Aquaman 2 filming begins but met with severe backlash as fans storm Twitter and threaten to boycott film

News of the “Aquaman” sequel beginning its filming process has faced severe backlash on Twitter due to the inclusion of Amber Heard as a cast member. The actress plays “Mera,” the love interest to Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa).

Amber Heard has been in controversy due to her alleged domestic abuse case with Johnny Depp.

Aquaman director James Wan (also of “The Conjuring” fame) shared the “Day One” set photo of “Aquaman 2” as the shooting began. However, tweets about boycotting the film came pouring in as Amber Heard was not replaced as Mera.

The controversy stemmed from the 35-year-old Amber Heard alleging that the “Pirates of the Carribean” star abused and assaulted her. This was followed by a long and ongoing lawsuit which resulted in Depp losing out on several major roles in multiple franchises.

These included Disney’s franchise mentioned above and Warner Brothers’ Harry Potter spin-off, the “Fantastic Beasts” series.

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Carribean” series (Image via Disney)

While the controversy has been continuing, fans were shocked when in May 2020, Warner Bros confirmed that “Another Round” star Mads Mikkelsen would replace Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts 3” as Grindelwald.

The legendary actor’s supporters felt that this was unjust on him, as in January 2020, phone recordings were released where Amber Heard admitted to “hitting” Johnny.

Fans of both the DCEU franchise (of which Aquaman is a part of) and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise have been campaigning on Twitter to have Amber Heard fired.

Twitter storm as fire Amber Heard trends

Since the news of Aquaman 2’s production started, fans have been campaigning on Twitter about boycotting the film if the Austin native is not removed as Mera.

Hearing that Hearing that

Aquaman 2 Amber Heard

started filming is in it pic.twitter.com/nEuwjiyomS — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 28, 2021

When you see that Warner Bros kept Amber Heard onboard for Aquaman 2 but still haven't brought back Johnny Deep for 'Fantastic Beast' pic.twitter.com/39Dq1whFth — Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) June 28, 2021

Ray Fisher calls out racial injustice and inequality and is cut from The Flash movie and ostracised



Amber Heard admits to abusing Johnny Depp and will return for Aquaman 2 pic.twitter.com/g8BeQ0nWvt — Adrian 2.0 (@adrianm_14) June 21, 2021

oh it’s so satisfying seeing literally all of twitter hating on amber heard pic.twitter.com/EnWISkYPVK — tori/luna ☾ ☼ | 🔮☪️🎲 (@youtubersmw) June 28, 2021

✨Imagine how much more hype Aquaman 2 would be getting if Amber Heard wasn’t in it.✨



Why an abuser still has a job with WB when Johnny Depp, her victim, had to step down from his is a peak of injustice I refuse to be okay with. pic.twitter.com/rU9YNjUKEP — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) June 28, 2021

Don't care fire Amber Heard https://t.co/y9Cnq1jfuB — illusive ⊙ (@illusiveBeast) June 28, 2021

Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2when she physically and mentally abused her husband?



And it’s on tape???



I’ll pass.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KwRa5pNqKS — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 28, 2021

So we are boycotting Aquaman 2 if amber heard is in it right? — clarissa buchanon (@LBTellsItAll) June 28, 2021

Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp (Image via Sony/MGM and Warner Brothers)

In a recent interview with The Times, “Hannibal” star Mads Mikkelsen said:

“I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened (in his private life), and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense.”

Meanwhile, in July 2020, Johnny Depp’s exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis stated in a London court on his behalf.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp (Image via Ron Galella/Getty Images)

“Stranger Things” star Ryder said:

“I do not want to call anyone a liar, but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.”

Meanwhile, Paradis, who has two children with Johnny Depp, shared:

“Through all of these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person.”

Aquaman, released in 2018, grossed over $1.1 billion in the global box office. So, a potential boycott from a significant number of fans is not something that Warner Brothers can afford, especially in the post-pandemic industry.

