Fans demand a collab as Logan Lerman and Dylan O'Brien's public appearance sparks online frenzy

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" star Logan Lerman and Dylan O'Brien of "Maze Runner" fame were spotted walking their dogs as they snapped pictures with fans. Pop Crave uploaded the photo on Twitter with a caption that garnered several funny replies.

Dylan O'Brien and Logan Lerman were spotted walking their dogs together. 🦮 pic.twitter.com/TPghKenVmw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2021

Dylan O'Brien and Logan Lerman have both been dubbed as 'look-alikes' of each other. But the new viral snap of them together spawned a series of tweets from fans who wanted them to do a movie together.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the snap of Logan Lerman and Dylan O'Brien's public appearance

The two have had a similar career graph with relatable levels of success and popularity. This, combined with the fact that they are of the same age, enabled fans on the internet to demand a movie with these two actors.

imagine meeting dylan o’brien AND logan lerman at the same time MY LIFE WOULD BE COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/wxheA9hWPW — mau (@darklingsaint) June 28, 2021

DYLAN O’BRIEN AND LOGAN LERMAN BEING FRIENDS AND WALKING THE DOGS TOGETHER THAT’S THE FUCKING TWEET!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yZvsswSqFA — dylan&logan conta de bffs (@dobslerman) June 28, 2021

dylan obrien and logan lerman hanging out together pic.twitter.com/6eFsgFyfmj — ً (@pfizerprincess) June 28, 2021

DYLAN OBRIEN AND LOGAN LERMAN YALL STFU IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS SHIT MY WHOLE LIFE pic.twitter.com/Dxxl1A54PE — melda🇵🇸 (@legendyIan) June 28, 2021

HOW COME NOBODY TOLD US DYLAN OBRIEN AND LOGAN LERMAN ARE BESTIES. LORD HELP CANT BREATHE. pic.twitter.com/mPKoizDsla — f (@at7feet) June 28, 2021

DYLAN O’BRIEN AS ZEUS/HADES AND LOGAN LERMAN AS POSEIDON IN THE NEW PERCY JACKSON SERIES PLEASE I’M BEGGING @rickriordan @dylanobrien @LoganLerman pic.twitter.com/yt8UCfwepF — dylan&logan conta de bffs (@dobslerman) June 28, 2021

LOGAN LERMAN AND DYLAN OBRIEN HANGING OUT TOGETHER???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/c805wlvm4n — ana | petty era (@delosrusso) June 27, 2021

DYLAN O’BRIEN AND LOGAN LERMAN IN A MOVIE TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/xgax9GHYHo — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 28, 2021

dylan o’brien and logan lerman playing boyfriends in a movie with 10 sex scenes i think we all need it — keenan (@keenanmoonn) June 28, 2021

thinking about how if dylan o’brien and logan lerman were in a movie together they would break the internet... praying to get what we deserve pic.twitter.com/npdiHzjRvF — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 28, 2021

About Logan Lerman and Dylan O'Brien

Logan Lerman has not been involved with a blockbuster project since "Fury" and "Noah" in 2014. However, this has not reduced the 29-year-old's stardom and popularity, as evident by the tweets above.

Logan Lerman in Fury (2014) along with co-star Brad Pitt (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Lerman, the only actor in his family, started as a child actor, who has worked as the son of Mel Gibson in "The Patriot" and Drew Barrymore's in "Riding in Cars with Boys" in 2001.

The California native proceeded to star in "The Butterfly Effect" in 2004, where he played Ashton Kutcher's character, Evan's, younger self. In the same year, Logan Lerman also starred in Warner Brothers' drama series, "Jack and Bobby," where he played Bobby.

The American received the most fame when he starred in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" in 2010, followed by "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in 2012. In 2020, Lerman also played Jonah in the "Hunters" TV series.

Dylan O'brien in Teen Wolf *(Image via MGM/MTV)

Meanwhile, Dylan O'Brien caught his big break in 2011 when he played Stiles Stilinski in the hit TV series "Teen Wolf." The 29-year-old then played the lead in the "Maze Runner" trilogy, which started with the first film in 2014.

In 2016, while shooting the trilogy's last film, Dylan was heavily injured while shooting a stunt scene.

The star was then seen in Netflix's "American Assassin," co-starring Michael Keaton, where he played the lead. Dylan O'Brien then voiced the titular character "Bumblebee" in the spin-off movie of the Transformers series in 2018.

Logan Lerman is slated to star in David Leitch's upcoming film, "Bullet Train," in 2022, along with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. At the same time, Dylan O'Brien will star in Graham Moore's "The Outpost" along with Zooey Deutch.

