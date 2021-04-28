“We are suing Disney”: Percy Jackson fans say they’ll “riot” if Logan Lerman isn’t cast as Poseidon in the new series

Logan Lerman fans aren’t looking to back down from a fight with executives at Disney+ working on the Percy Jackson and The Olympians series. That’s at least until the creators agree to cast the 29-year-old actor for the role of Poseidon.

Development of the famous Greek-based mythology series is currently on track, and the search for a young star to play the lead role is already underway. The news comes from the acclaimed series’ author, but unfortunately, the hunt is on for “an actor who can ‘play 12.’

The disappointing news has reached fans of the cult-classic film, with many realizing that Lerman is quite old for the part. However, that hasn’t stopped the internet from rallying support to get the actor on board to portray the father of Percy Jackson.

Fans argue Lerman is perfect for playing Poseidon

After learning the casting news, Lerman’s fandom went into a frenzy to campaign for his casting.

Most are pointing to his successful career playing various performance-driven roles such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fury, and more. Aside from appearing in the Percy Jackson series. Nonetheless, it’s turning out to be a good excuse for fans to get the actor trending.

One fan suggested giving the actor a voiceover role:

Not too old yet to play Poseidon, right?

It’s still possible for the actor to make an appearance in some form as a nod to his appearance in the live-action movie.

It also helps the studio connect the series as a larger universe, but it’s currently unclear which way the series's creators will decide to go forth. Lerman spoke about potentially appearing for a part in the Percy Jackson series in an interview, saying:

“Honestly, I’m amazed by it and I’m flattered that people still talk about the Percy Jackson series."

Lerman would "definitely consider" playing Poseidon

Lerman shared his interest when asked about his casting for Poseidon. The actor thinks that “potentially, it just depends” on the series’ progress." He said the project is still in early development and has miles to go. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is still interested in making a comeback.

Lerman said,

“I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it."

So far, some reports suggest that the series could find a way to involve the star, but it's unclear if it would be for the role of Poseidon.