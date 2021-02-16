Top 5 times Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Abuse scandal was brought to light

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case grows more heated with each day but Johnny seems to have already warned everyone what would happen.

It is no secret that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in a divorce case involving domestic abuse. At one point, Amber claimed that Johnny was abusive and he didn't do much to fight back. Later, as the proceedings began, Johnny made statements that Amber was the abuser.

Johnny Depp:

"there can be no physical violence”



Amber Heard:

“I was fucking hitting you"



Tell me one more fucking time this is mutual abuse. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsANobody — zeke💫 (@daisylandq) February 12, 2021

As Johnny spoke more about his situation, it became clearer that he had been setting up hints about Amber for a while. Here are 5 that he tried to tell the world what was happening without coming forward.

NOTE: These are allegations. The only person who can decide who is at fault and can decide how much of these allegations are true is a judge.

Top 5 times Johnny Depp and Amber Heard brought their abuse scandal to the public's eye

#5 - Amber Heard's supposed abuse photo

Image via Amber Heard

Amber posted this photo of herself, claiming that Johnny had hit her with an iPhone. Amber went to court and received a restraining order against Johnny Depp.

“It was later discovered that the judge who oversaw the Depp v The Sun libel case was close friends with the Murdoch family & his own son was a colleague of the person who wrote the slanderous piece on Johnny Depp. He also had close ties with Amber Heard” https://t.co/dBRkO4DezO — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) February 9, 2021

People who saw her the day of the supposed attack and after it claim she did not have any marks. Photos of her hours after the alleged assault do not show her without makeup and without a single bruise.

This is speculation, however, because Amber could have easily put on make-up to make it seem like she hadn't been hurt. It is not unheard of for actresses to use make-up artists to hide details.

#4 - Johnny Depp's deposition with Amber Heard

Image via Amber Heard & Observe

During the case's deposition, Amber Heard rolls her eyes and smiles at audio that talks about her hitting Johnny. She denies the claim wholeheartedly. Below is a video where a Body Language Analyst watches both Amber and Johnny.

The entire disposition has been reviewed by many body language experts. YouTube has many videos like this if anyone wants to see their opinions on the situation.

#3 - Amber Head threw a bottle at Johnny Depp

Image via Johnny Depp & Dakota Fanning

Johnny describes a time where Amber threw a couple of bottles at him. He goes into detail on what happened and how his finger was injured due to it. He seems to remember it in very good detail.

When questioned about his bandages later by Dakota Fanning, Johnny Depp answers vaguely. He avoids the question with a joke but it seems to have tipped off his friend. His friend gives him a look that says she knows more than he lets on but leaves it alone.

for context: amber heard, johnny's ex wife, abused him and what's happening here is johnny is showing dakota his injured finger. amber threw a glass bottle at him and it cut his finger — mj. (@obviouslml) February 12, 2021

This lends credence to the assumption that other celebrities are aware of the abuse.

Amber has admitted over audio that she did in fact hit Johnny with a bottle and hurt his finger. She also stated that this was in self defense against Johnny's physical assault.

#2 - Elon Musk defends Johnny Depp

Image via Amber Heard & Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the former boyfriend of Amber Heard. Johnny Depp asked Elon to testify based on conversations he has had with Amber Heard as well as their relationship.

Other stars who are in the know about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have spoken up as well, and it is not for Amber's sake. Elon Musk is one of many stars to take Johnny's side, including Vanessa Paradis, Lily Rose Depp, and Doug Stanhope. Even Amber's parents have spoken up against their daughter, stating that Johnny isn't the kind of guy who abuses.

These are the only character witnesses on Johnny's side. Whitney Henriquez testified on Amber's Heard side.

#1 - No one will believe you

Image via Incredibly Average

Johnny Depp released audio of Amber Heard and himself talking about the abuse. A quote from Amber about her altercation with Johnny is seen below:

"See what the jury and judge think. Tell the world, Johnny… And see how many people believe OR side with you!"

Here is the full video:

The video talks all about how no one would believe that Johnny was abused when the situation went to court. This in itself is pretty damning, but looking at what was said before tells a different story. Amber explained why she would be believed in court.

Amber explains that she only went further than Johnny to defend herself from him. He is bigger and stronger and her using objects to defend herself is because their fights are not fair. She said a judge and jury would not believe that her use of objects would be considered abuse.

At the end of the audio, Amber is heard telling Johnny Depp that he is attacking her while he politely says "excuse me, I'll be right back." Johnny then politely asked her to give him a minute so he could call someone. He presumably called his lawyer because that's what he alluded to before.