Olga Sharypova responds to Alexander Zverev's statement denying abuse, says "I'm not lying"

Alexander Zverev found himself at the center of two separate controversies on Thursday. First his most recent ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea announced that she was pregnant with his child, and then his previous ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova put out a detailed post on Instagram alleging that he physically abused her when they were together.

Alexander Zverev subsequently issued a statement confirming Patea's declaration but unequivocally denying Sharypova's allegations. Now Sharypova has responded to that, standing by her accusations and demanding answers from the German star.

Olga Sharypova's Instagram story

"I don't know if you wrote it or whoever is handling your Instagram, but to this day you had no courage to reply to me directly. Because I'm not lying and we both know it. I'm not afraid to tell the truth, are you?" Sharypova wrote.

"I want to show all men, that let themselves to act badly towards women, that we're not an accessory, we're not +1, we're not dolls, you can't do whatever you like. And if you thought I'd be quiet after all I've been through in that relationship, you were wrong. You failed to give me answers personally. So I did the same," she continued.

I'm moved to tears with these positive messages: Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova

Alexander Zverev had dismissed Sharypova's accusations via a social media post, asserting that they were 'simply not true'. He had also expressed regret over the fact that someone so dear to him had attacked him in this manner.

Alexander Zverev received plenty of support from his followers after putting out the statement. But many in the tennis fraternity also came to the defense of Olga Sharypova, and she wrote in another Instagram story that she felt overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and positivity.

"I want to express how grateful I am for the colossal support I get every second. Thousands of messages where you tell your stories or just letting me know that you support me and believe me. I genuinely didn't expect that," Sharypova wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

"I was mentally preparing to have this battle alone (not counting my friends and family). I was sure of getting a lot of negative response, and I'm stunned and moved to tears at all these positive messages. You're amazing. Sending my love and gratitude! #IStandWithOlya," she added.

Among those voicing support for Sharypova was WTA star Daria Gavrilova, who said "Good on Olya for opening up."

Good on Olya for opening up. It would have been pretty scary! I just hope that she can handle all the negativity and what’s to come next. #ibelieveOlya #WhyIStayed except #whySheStayed #stopviolenceagainstwomen — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 29, 2020

Soon after that, Sharypova uploaded another story in Russian. As per the English translation, it highlights the abuse that she faced in her relationship with Alexander Zverev. It also demands answers from her ex-boyfriend, while explaining that she is going to reveal her full story in parts.

"I suffered for two years. A year of destructive relationship. A year to recover. That is why I don't want to tell the story all at once and in one day. I broke it into parts. So that you can experience each one," Sharypova said.

Advertisement

"You were so brave, so have the courage to answer these questions," she concluded.

Here is the full English translation of her Russian post.

A few fans have started a petition to get the ATP to suspend Alexander Zverev from the tour. It remains to be seen if the controversy prompts any investigation or inquiry from the authorities.