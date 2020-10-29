If you're a top 10 player from as early an age as 20, things can get to your head. And that seems to be the case with Alexander Zverev; as his worldwide popularity has grown, the people associated with him have got much more than they bargained for.

This has been a year of firsts for Zverev. He reached his first Major semifinal at the Australian Open, his first final at the US Open, and more recently his first brush with fatherhood. But the young star now also finds his public image and career in serious jeopardy for the first time, following shocking revelations made by his ex-girlfriend.

The day started with Alexander Zverev's recent ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, announcing that she was pregnant with his child. But more tellingly, Patea publicly dismissed any thoughts of shared custody of their upcoming baby, claiming that she wants nothing to do with the tennis star.

That raised some eyebrows, and some fans assumed it could be due to their recent separation which didn't go well. But what came next from another ex-girlfriend, has disturbed everyone.

Russia's Olga "Olya" Sharypova, who was in a relationship with Alexander Zverev for several years, revealed via an Instagram post on Wednesday that she was a victim of domestic violence.

A translated version of the original post, done by a fan fluent in Russian, is given below:

I've been known about it for a little while. I have no doubts it's true unfortunately. She was afraid to post anything about it before bc of the hate she would get from his fans. But wanted to let other girls know to not be afraid and leave 💔

A former junior tennis player herself, Sharypova dated Zverev until 2019. While she didn't explicitly name Alexander Zverev in her post, their on-off relationship history led to fans quickly speculating if she was hinting at the tennis star.

The confirmation came soon enough. When Russian website 'Championat' contacted her for a follow-up, Sharypova affirmed that she was, in fact, talking about Alexander Zverev.

Sharypova added that the incident mentioned in her Instagram post took place a year ago. After she had got back from a walk with Daniil Medvedev's wife and her friend, Dasha Medvedeva, Zverev allegedly got into a fit of anger and physically abused her.

The accuser's account also describes the German tennis star locking her out of their hotel room and throwing her luggage in the hall.

"You have to answer for everything" - Ex-flame accuses Alexander Zverev

In the interview with Championat, Olga Sharypova claimed that the violence from Alexander Zverev wasn't a one-off instance; apparently, it happened multiple times during their tumultuous relationship.

But the incident she pointed out in particular was from August 2019 in New York, a short while before the couple went their separate ways for good. The timeline suggests the incident possibly took place during last year's US Open.

Sharypova claimed the tennis star tried to choke her and that she was afraid for her life. The Russian stressed that that was the scariest of all the incidents, as at one point during the ordeal she struggled to even breathe.

Alexander Zverev with Olga Sharypova at Laver Cup 2019

When asked if her sudden revelation had anything to do with the pregnancy announcement by Brenda Patea, Sharypova responded that it was a co-incidence. The Russian, in fact, put it down to "karma doing its work".

Sharypova also stated that the tennis star needs to be held responsible for his actions - to herself, as well as Patea.

"I was going to tell about it," Olga Sharypova said. "And I wanted to do it for a long time. It just so happened that it was on this day that two of his ex-girlfriends made loud statements. Boomerang returned to him today. For each of their actions, people must be responsible: whether it is a child or violence."

The revelations from Sharypova have now led to fans speculating if there's more depth to the story about Patea not wishing to share the custody of her child with Alexander Zverev. Many now think that it could be more than just a "bad break-up", and that the German model might have gone through similar experiences during her romantic involvement with the tennis player.

Sharypova further stated that she stayed quiet for a long time because she didn't want to spoil the public image of Alexander Zverev, a man she truly loved him once. But that has changed now.

Olga Sharypova ready for any 'lie-detector' tests against Alexander Zverev

Olga Sharypova is aware that some might question the integrity of her account, or that Alexander Zverev might even decide to lawyer up against her. But she is prepared to do anything to prove her claims - even to undergo lie-detector tests.

"I am ready for any tests, including a lie detector, to confirm my words," Olga Sharypova said

Sharypova also made it a point to mention that she isn't looking for monetary compensation from Alexander Zverev. She just wants the story to be known, so that any woman who gets involved with the star in the future is put on guard.

The Russian also shared a few screenshots of the Whatsapp conversations with a friend whom she contacted for help.

Here are the translated screenshots

The friend in question also took a picture of her luggage that was thrown out of their hotel room by Zverev, which can be seen in their conversations.

Alexander Zverev has a lot to answer

Alexander Zverev hasn't yet given a statement on the entire situation; it remains to be seen what side of the story the German presents in his defence. But from Olga Sharypova's detailed account, it is hard to imagine whether Zverev can put up any defense at all.

The accusation is shattering not only to Alexander Zverev's personal image, but also to the global image of tennis as a sport. The German has been billed as the leader of the 'Next Gen' for years, and was already being looked up to as a role model by many. But if any of these claims are true, all of that will have to be reversed quickly.

At a time when the 'Me Too' revolution is continuing to embolden women to stand up to their oppressors, Olga Sharypova's revelation comes as a stark reminder that literally anybody could have skeletons in their closet. Alexander Zverev is still innocent until proven guilty, but he has a lot of work to do if he wants to prove his innocence.

It is now up to the ATP, Zverev's colleagues and the rest of the tennis fraternity to handle the situation in the best and most constructive way possible. Olga Sharypova - or any woman in the world, really - should never have to face the kind of ordeal that she described in the post. And the perpetrators of such ordeals should never go scot-free.