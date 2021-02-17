The Amber Heard x Elon Musk elevator video: What really happened?

This article is a throwback to the incident that came to light in 2020. Back then, Amber Heard, the actress who played the role of Mera in Aquaman, was spotted in an elevator with tech mogul Elon Musk.

The elevator led up to her ex-husband Johnny Depp's penthouse, where she continues to reside after their separation.

The fact that Elon Musk is a billionaire has nothing to do with this.https://t.co/tX7mwHBQ5K — Gender Studies for Men (@JohnDavisJDLLM) March 27, 2020

Amber Heard and Elon Musk spotted in an elevator

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard is caught on surveillance tape cuddling up to Elon Musk in Johnny Depp's private penthouse elevator https://t.co/tz3BbpDMkM pic.twitter.com/nrZVkcK0LC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 26, 2020

CCTV footage showed Amber Heard getting cozy with Elon Musk in the elevator. Security guards at the penthouse also testified that the South African businessman had visited her multiple times before and after her divorce from the legendary actor.

The footage gave further credibility to Johnny Depp's accusation of Amber Heard cheating on him. Although the Texan didn't comment on these accusations, her legal counsel termed them "frivolous."

Musk's spokesperson, however, said that their relationship turned romantic only after May 2016. The absence of any date or time stamp on the footage left space for a lot of ambiguity.

Elon Musk wasn't the only celebrity to get entangled in this fiasco. Actor James Franco was also seen riding the elevator up to Johnny Depp's penthouse. The footage was dated May 22nd, 2016, as seen in the CCTV footage.

While riding the elevator, James Franco was very much aware of the camera and tried hiding his face with a cap.

When all this footage came to light, the internet did not take very kindly to Amber Heard.

Of couse,these videos are relevant for the case. They show she was caught in camera WITH James Franco and WITH Elon Musk,without any injuries at all. That she lied saying she was afraid of her life,because it was in Johnny´s penthouses and she lied about being abused. — Mione48 (@Mione48) March 26, 2020

Amber cheating on Johnny Depp, the man she also abused and defamed for three years 🤮



By adding Elon into her hoax, Amber got power and money, Elon’s lawyers were part of Johnny’s defense back then and they hide all these surveillance videos from Johnny to save his second master pic.twitter.com/dRQyW27WCc — Viri 🍩 I stand by him 🍩 (@ViriMZ) March 26, 2020

The relationship has been a very problematic one for Johnny Depp, with the man losing his role as Jack Sparrow in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

The 57-year-old filed for a $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard after finding out that she had written an article for the Washington Post about being subject to domestic violence. Although Amber Heard did not mention Johnny Depp even once, there apparently were enough indications for the actor to file a defamation suit.

The article was published four months after the two individuals had been divorced.