What is Addison Rae's Net Worth? Exploring the TikTok star's Fortune

Tik Tok star Addison Rae rose to fame by posting a video of herself lip syncing to a Kelsey Ballerini song on the app in 2019. Since then, the Louisiana native has become one of the most notable social media personalities, taking over the internet with her new song “Obsessed”, appearing on Jimmy Fallon and because of her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The friendship got Addison a brand sponsorship with Skims, a shapewear brand founded by Kim Kardashian and saw a remarkable rise in her fortune. On the reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kourtney stated she met the famous TikTok star through YouTuber David Dobrik and soon became friends.

According to Celebritynetworth, Addison’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million dollars. She makes this whopping amount through TikTok brand partnerships alongside her YouTube channel, Instagram posts and merchandise.

Although she is not the highest paid Tik Toker in the world (Michael Le stole her spot), she has amassed 38.5 million followers on Instagram. Hopperhq reported that Addison Rae is making approximately $155,800 per post on the app.

According to WWD, her latest brand deal with American Eagle fetched her roughly $673,761 in Media Impact Value on the TikTok platform alone. She posted a picture of herself partnering with the brand on Instagram as well, which must have brought more money to the bank.

Addison Rae doesn't let her talent go to waste

With relentless success across multiple avenues, Addison Rae has indubitably accrued tremendous success and fans all over the world. Her YouTube channel has gathered 4.76 million subscribers with HITC estimating she earns between $5000 - $80,600 per month on the platform.

Her song “Obsessed” which she released in March, 2021 on Spotify, has over 7 million streams, which would only mean the TikToker making more money.

After taking over the globe, garnering a huge following and her own personal brand, it only made sense that Addison Rae created her own clothing line- Addison. The newest collection 'Obsessed' is inspired by her debut song.

Having a net worth of $5 million currently, it is only expected to grow in 2021 as Addison Rae is starring in the Netflix movie- He’s All That which is expected to release on 27th August 2021.

