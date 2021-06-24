What is Winston Marshall's net worth? Exploring the Mumford & Sons guitarist's fortune as he quits the band

Winston Marshall, the lead guitarist and banjo player of the band ‘Mumford & Sons,’ announced his departure on June 24th, after being on a break since March 2021. Marshall is one of the founding members of the band, who has been associated with the musical group since 2007.

The reason for Winston Marshall’s hiatus from the band back in March, and now this recent departure, was explained by him in a Medium post, after a controversy that originated from him reacting to a book. Marshall was criticized for tweeting a message of appreciation for the book “Unmasked” by far-right-wing writer and activist Andy Ngo.

The 32-year-old star of ‘Babel - Album’ fame, was called a "fascist" by some fans. He, later on, explained in his Medium post that:

For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble. My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that. I could remain and continue to self-censor, but it will erode my sense of integrity.

He further noted:

I hope in distancing myself from them ('Mumford & Sons' bandmates), I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.

“Why I’m Leaving Mumford & Sons” by Winston Marshallhttps://t.co/JUraN3IDr3 — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) June 24, 2021

What is Winston Marshall’s net worth?

According to The Guardian, in 2014, Winston Marshall’s net worth was estimated to be more than £9 Million. However, many websites have reported it to be estimated to be more than £13 Million in 2021.

Winston Marshall and his father, British investor Paul Marshall. Image via: Getty Images / Scott Dudelson /CNBC

The former ‘Mumford & Sons’ guitarist, Winston Marshall, is the son of millionaire investor Paul Marshall. Winston’s father is estimated to be worth about £630 Million, as per the Sunday Times Rich List reported in 2020.

Winston's New York Nolita Pad. Image via: 6sqft.com

The British musician also bought a 2000 sq. feet Nolita Loft, with three bedrooms, in downtown New York. The property was listed for $3.2 Million.

In 2016, Winston Marshall married American actress Dianna Agron (of Glee fame). Dianna is estimated to be worth about $4 Million (according to Celebritynetworth.com). The couple split in 2020.

Winston and Dianna Agron. Image via: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

This sizable net worth of the star is not surprising, considering the immense success of ‘Mumford & Sons.’ In the first week of release, the band sold almost 600,000 copies of their album, ‘Babel,’ in 2012, making it one of the fastest-selling albums of that year in the US. The album even beat out stars like Justin Bieber.

Furthermore, in 2018, ‘Mumford & Sons’ sold over 230,000 of their album, ‘Delta,’ in the US, which made it their third consecutive No. 1 Album in the country. The album also hit Billboard 200.

The band also has their own record label, ‘Gentlemen of the Road,’ which makes it more lucrative for them to do music deals. Moreover, ‘Gentlemen of the Road’ is also responsible for setting up their touring shows.

While Winston Marshall has quit the band, it is unlikely that he has unvested his shares of the record label. So, presumably, any future deals will also have to cut him in on the profits.

This, combined with his already sizable net worth, will also potentially earn him millions more.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod