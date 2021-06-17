What is Scott Disick’s net worth? Exploring the reality star’s fortune as he splurges $57K on a Helmut Newton piece for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

American TV personality Scott Disick recently dropped a whopping $57K to buy a Helmut Newton piece for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. The valuable art was purchased as a present for the model’s 20th birthday.

According to TMZ, the originally signed photo is called “Saddle II.” The piece was previously featured in a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes.

Reports suggest that Scott Disick made the purchase from Miami Design Districts’ ArtLife Gallery Pop-Up. He reportedly bought it using EthereumPay, an advanced cryptocurrency service that works on the Ethereum blockchain.

The art piece is one of the many lavish gifts that Scott Disick got for Amelia Hamlin’s birthday. The couple celebrated Hamlin’s birthday bash last weekend at Miami’s Papi Steak Restaurant.

Disick presented his girlfriend with a 5-tier grand birthday cake during dinner along with a gorgeous cross necklace encrusted with diamonds.

Scott Disick’s net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Disick has an approximate net worth of $40 million. He rose to fame from his appearances on the popular show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The 38-year-old was previously in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and has three children with the reality TV star.

The majority of Scott’s earnings come from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and other related spin-offs. He has previously appeared in “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York.” He also appears in his own reality show “Flip It like Disick,” which airs on E!.

As reported by In Touch back in 2017, Scott Disick was paid $500,000 for each episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The Kardashians recently bid goodbye to the series, but most of the show’s stars have already gained prominence elsewhere.

Scott Disick is also quite popular on social media and earns revenue from Instagram brand endorsements.

Disick is also associated with ventures beyond the entertainment industry. He works for the popular retail company GNC, known for producing health and wellness products. In 2018, he launched his own clothing line called “Talentless.” This was followed by the 2019 launch of the “RYU” restaurant in New York.

Scott Disick is also involved in the real estate business. In 2019, he listed his $6 million home for $13 million. In the previous year, he listed his $3.2 million Hidden Hills property for $7 million. It was ultimately sold for $5.6 million last year.

Scott Disick briefly dated Sofia Richie before going official with current girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

