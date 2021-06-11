Kardashians bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after a decade, last episode has fans in tears

On June 10th, the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired on E!. Fans were sentimental as they said goodbye to their favorite reality TV family after 20 seasons.

The hit reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" centers around "momager" Kris Jenner, and the life of her six children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Robert. The show premiered on E! in 2007. "KUWTK" became a huge hit among fans, skyrocketing the entire cast, especially Kim Kardashian into massive stardom.

The reality series gave fans a glimpse into the lifestyles of the rich and famous Kardashian-Jenner family, run by matriarch and manager, Kris Jenner.

I'm speechless right now 😭we love you all and thank you for everything #KUWTK 💔 #familyisforever — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 11, 2021

After 20 seasons and 14 years later, the world's most famous family has decided to call it quits.

To our online fam that's been keeping up for almost 15 years and to the Kardashian fam for giving us 20 seasons of memories, I have only one thing to say to you:



Keep being amazing, sweeties 🥰 #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rYDodmSafl — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) June 11, 2021

From Kim Kardashian's infamous divorces and Kourtney's on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, to Khloe's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the clan has always kept fans entertained and able to keep up with their lives.

The final episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired on E! at 8 PM EST. Meanwhile, the family had bittersweet moments to share, which they expressed on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet moment with the family celebrating the "end of an era" with fireworks.

As the deemed "breadwinner" of the family, fans were sad to see the SKIMS owner leave, as she was what gave the show gravity.

To the final episode of #KUWTK 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IKmt93tLy9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

Kourtney claimed how she was becoming emotional over the final episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Fans have always admired the close, sisterly bond presented between Kim and Kourtney. As the oldest of the siblings, many aimed to be as good as a caretaker as the POOSH owner.

Ahhhhhhhhhhh wow ok I’m getting emotional. @khloekardashian very rare #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) June 11, 2021

Khloe tweeted out a series of messages mostly thanking her family and fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Known as the third to the trio of Kardashians, fans of Khloe were dismayed to learn they would no longer see their sister mediating fights and cracking jokes.

I love you guys!!!! I have to pull myself together so I can see my baby girl. I’ll talk to you guys soon. I love you! Keep the hashtag alive. #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

Kendall Jenner retweeted a photo of herself crying while hugging the crew, as she grew emotional from saying goodbye to the show.

Introduced to the show at just 11 years old, the world has seen Kendall blossom into the supermodel that she is today.

i’m not good at goodbyes :( they have been with us for so long. family! 🥰 https://t.co/Raqym1W1ST — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner, who is rarely known to react with much emotion on social media, retweeted Ryan Seacrest's post, thanking the family for allowing him to be a part of the team as the producer of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Makeup mogul and billionaire Kylie Jenner, along with her sister Kendall, were also introduced into the show at a young age, allowing the world to see her grow into her personality today.

Fans emotional over "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ending

Longtime fans and supporters of the show took to Twitter to express their sentiment, commenting nothing but positivity towards the world's most famous family.

As many have grown older along with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Twitter users have become stuck with emotion when talking about the final episode.

i love you guys !!! — 𝐤 𝐚 𝐢 ☻ she/them! (@kaimayesmcclain) June 11, 2021

I’m so emotionally unstable rn🥺🥺 I can’t believe it’s really over 💔 — emilyyy (@glowingkennyy) June 11, 2021

Same goes out for y'all. Thank you for all the memories. It's been one helluva ride keeping up. Never thought I'll be so emotional on my birthday. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/2sKXagiELQ — Shem. 🏳️‍🌈 (@shemjay93) June 11, 2021

You really had to make this so hard!!!!😭😭😭 — Mol (@fortheloveofKKW) June 11, 2021

We’ll love & support you forever #KUWTK 🤍 — 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚 ✨ (@kardashwjenner) June 11, 2021

I’m devastated that this is over. I’m not close with my family and Thursday night had a purpose. Now what? I guess move forward and embrace life sister. 💋♥️🌺 — Barbie (@baeo13) June 11, 2021

I LOVE YOU — gabe (@ifavskhloe) June 11, 2021

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in the hearts of many people across the world for over a decade, pioneering the reality-television scene for other celebrities.

In fact, fans are sure no other celebrity family will ever be as successful in making a reality series as the Kardashian-Jenners.

A reunion episode for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is set to air on E! on June 17th.

