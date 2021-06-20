Minecraft fans react as 'Ranboo My Beloved' Billboard goes live at NYC Times Square

Fans are on a frenzy all over social media after Minecraft star Ranboo's beautiful "Ranboo My Beloved" Billboard went live in the famous NYC Times Square.
ARKH, the Global Social AR Platform, hosted a billboard competition on their Twitter account. The rule for this contest was straight and simple: the most liked reply to their tweet in the next 24-hours will be put on the billboard at NYC Times Square.
Having a billboard at the most famous square is an achievement on its own. Thanks to his beloved community, Minecraft streamer Ranboo was able to pull this remarkable feat by replying with a wholesome "ranboo my beloved" gif to ARKH's tweet.
Many creators and fans took part in this contest. However, none of them were close to Ranboo's reply. It won the competition by gaining over 290k likes. Corpse Husband, who achieved the same feat in February, vouched for Ranboo by replying to his comment.
Minecraft Streamer Ranboo's "Ranboo My Beloved" billboard goes live at NYC Times Square
Finally, the most-awaited day for Ranboo fans has arrived. "Ranboo My Beloved" billboard is live at the famous Times Square. Fans from various places appeared at Times Square to experience the beautiful billboard quoting the community's favorite line, "Ranboo My Beloved."
Ranboo has become one of the fastest-growing streamers. His fanbase has grown tremendously in the last year. Ranboo's fascinating half-enderman role is a fan-favorite character in the Dream SMP, the popular Minecraft server created by Dream and GeorgeNotFound.
Thanks to his amazing Minecraft lore streams, the young streamer has gained over 3M followers on Twitch and 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.
The "Ranboo My Beloved" billboard will be available for 24 hours and loop in every five mins. Many Ranboo fans gathered at NYC Times Square to see the billboard. Some of them went live and shared the experience for fans who couldn't visit.
Also Read: "We Did It": Corpse Husband's Times Square billboard has finally been revealed and the internet can't keep calm
For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel