Minecraft star Dream claims GeorgeNotFound looks like Shawn Mendes, and fans can't get enough of it 

Minecraft star Dream recently sent fans into a frenzy after he dropped a bombshell claim in which he casually compared fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound to Canadian popstar Shawn Mendes.

During a recent merch voice chat with fans on Discord, Dream hopped on to candidly answer a series of queries which ranged from a possible Dream team IRL meet-up to sharing his upcoming plans, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

One of the major takeaways from his chat was the repeated mention of GeorgeNotFound, with Dream surprisingly addressing GeorgeNotFound's uncanny resemblance to "Senorita" hitmaker Shawn Mendes.

#DREAM: “I see ppl compare George to Shawn Mendes. that’s so funny bc I use to say that to him all the time 3-4 years ago. And he would say ‘no I don’t’ British version of shawn mendes”



Within moments of the aforementioned comparison being made, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions, as fans took over the social media platform in unison and vociferously agreed with Dream's statement.

Shawn Mendes trends online after Dream compares him to GeorgeNotFound

Two of the most notable names in streaming today, Dream and GeorgeNotFound are often renowned for their wholesome camaraderie and hilarious jibes at one another.

Having amassed a stellar following from fans over the course of their respective careers so far, the internet is certainly no stranger to their memorable exchanges and wholesome banter.

From their entertaining exploits on the Dream SMP to their jestful dynamic that often shines through in their interactions, their camaraderie is such that it has even spawned an entire segment of fan fiction and art devoted to "DNF" aka DreamNotFound, the special ship name that the community has coined for them.

Often known to take over the Twitter trending page from time to time, Dream and GeorgeNotFound were recently joined by an unexpected name in Shawn Mendes, as fans enthusiastically responded to the resemblance between him and George:

god, shawn mendes is hot af *bites lip* pic.twitter.com/AefDYWpQ4Z — jupiter / aya (@planetpandas) June 12, 2021

dream is right.. george used to look exactly like shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/S9rb6BtnFX — jaya (@secretlyjaya) June 12, 2021

He somehow compliments him or brings him up every discord podcast, George lives rent free in his head — Bellamy™ (@Bellamydttwt) June 12, 2021

shawn mendes is gonna wake up and see his name trending wondering what he did only to see the names "dream and george" and ask himself who the fuck are those people pic.twitter.com/02JUe2FaMZ — fio ☁️ (@iridescentpetri) June 12, 2021

I mean… if you look back at his vine era and when he was younger, I can see it a bit. pic.twitter.com/11TxDWNgQh — CeeXD (@Courtnie_2020) June 12, 2021

dream is a george shawn mendes lookalike truther — viera (@viera4k) June 12, 2021

uhhh…what do u guys think? British Shawn Mendes? pic.twitter.com/PNKACpYpxi — isa! ☻ tubbo selfie 📌 (@_iceicebby) June 12, 2021

DREAM SAID GEORGE LOOKS LIKE SHAWN MENDES?? THE WORLD IS HEALING 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — alexandra 🥞 (@gregtwtt) June 12, 2021

yes dream, george and shawn mendes are the same person

(canon) pic.twitter.com/rkTmkgTTan — w0lflav//WAITING FOR DTEAM MEETUP (@w0lf_lav4nd3r) June 12, 2021

DREAM SAID GEORGE KINDA LOOKS LIKE SHAWN MENDES AND AYO?! WHY DO I SEE IT?! pic.twitter.com/5pSM24z1NK — ammy®💋 (@dweamswhore) June 12, 2021

#DREAM: “I use to tell george that he looked like Shawn Mendes too! Like 3-4 years ago I think he looked more like Shawn Mendes”



gnf and shawn mendes 3 years ago: pic.twitter.com/dr7BUzv5jd — ًmay🧈🎭 (@imissthedteam) June 12, 2021

George & Shawn Mendes

see no difference pic.twitter.com/gfomSM8mro — sarah (@beloveds404) June 12, 2021

Shawn mendes in trending bc dream said that george looks like him which basically means dream thinks he’s hot. pic.twitter.com/GbJXIysCUK — michelle (@grogington__) June 12, 2021

things dream loves:

cats

shawn mendes



things dream compares george too:

cats

shawn mendes#dnfisreal — f:harley ||harley|| he/they, fcgc (@feralboyslcver) June 12, 2021

fr dream is right, george really is a british version of shawn mendes lmao pic.twitter.com/m8gBXOF1BU — juuli ☾ (@gogsvsp) June 12, 2021

With Dream's recent comparison officially paving the way for GeorgeNotFound to be crowned the "British Shawn Mendes," it looks like the "DNF" fandom has once again been effectively summoned.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod