Minecraft star Dream claims GeorgeNotFound looks like Shawn Mendes, and fans can't get enough of it 

Minecraft star Dream recently sent fans into a frenzy after he dropped a bombshell claim in which he casually compared fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound to Canadian popstar Shawn Mendes.
During a recent merch voice chat with fans on Discord, Dream hopped on to candidly answer a series of queries which ranged from a possible Dream team IRL meet-up to sharing his upcoming plans, much to the delight of fans across the globe.
One of the major takeaways from his chat was the repeated mention of GeorgeNotFound, with Dream surprisingly addressing GeorgeNotFound's uncanny resemblance to "Senorita" hitmaker Shawn Mendes.
Within moments of the aforementioned comparison being made, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions, as fans took over the social media platform in unison and vociferously agreed with Dream's statement.
Shawn Mendes trends online after Dream compares him to GeorgeNotFound
Two of the most notable names in streaming today, Dream and GeorgeNotFound are often renowned for their wholesome camaraderie and hilarious jibes at one another.
Having amassed a stellar following from fans over the course of their respective careers so far, the internet is certainly no stranger to their memorable exchanges and wholesome banter.
From their entertaining exploits on the Dream SMP to their jestful dynamic that often shines through in their interactions, their camaraderie is such that it has even spawned an entire segment of fan fiction and art devoted to "DNF" aka DreamNotFound, the special ship name that the community has coined for them.
Often known to take over the Twitter trending page from time to time, Dream and GeorgeNotFound were recently joined by an unexpected name in Shawn Mendes, as fans enthusiastically responded to the resemblance between him and George:
With Dream's recent comparison officially paving the way for GeorgeNotFound to be crowned the "British Shawn Mendes," it looks like the "DNF" fandom has once again been effectively summoned.
