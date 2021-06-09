Minecraft star Dream leaves fans emotional with wholesome music video of "Mask" ft GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Minecraft star Dream recently dropped the highly anticipated "Mask" music video, leaving scores of fans emotional in the process.
Ever since he released the lyric video of Mask back in May, the buzz surrounding the official animated music video's release has continued to reach dizzying heights online.
The hype reached its culmination recently when Dream suddenly decided to drop the music video on YouTube, a move that instantly sent fans into a frenzy across the globe.
From delving into his fears and struggles to wholesomely depicting his friendship with fellow streamers George "GeorgeNotFound " Davidson and Nicholas "Sapnap" Nick, the 3-minute long music video serves as an absolute rollercoaster of emotions amplified by Dream's soothing vocals in the background.
Dream wins hearts online with wholesome music video of Mask
Apart from enthralling the world with his exploits in Minecraft, the faceless sensation successfully marked his foray into the realm of music with the release of his first song, "Roadtrip," last December.
Post the success of Roadtrip, Dream sent fans into a frenzy when he announced that his second single would be titled Mask.
After months of unprecedented online buzz, the 21-year old dropped the lyrical video of the song in May, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
However, the prospect of an animated music video loomed large, with the popular Minecraft creator recently releasing a 3-minute long glimpse at his life beyond the mask.
Replete with symbolism and sentiment, the animated music video delves deep into the journey of Dream as a content creator.
Being one of the most prominent online personalities in the perennially divisive internet space comes with its fair share of baggage. This reality is brought to life in moving fashion in the music video.
Be it the symbolic weightage of wearing a mask to driving home the importance of gloriously embracing one's imperfections and shortcomings, the Mask music video is both engaging and endearing, in equal measure.
And by the looks of initial reactions online, fans just can't seem to get enough of it, with the song's emotional core striking a chord with them.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans swarmed Twitter with appreciative messages for Dream and Mask:
With fans gushing over the wholesome appeal of Mask, it looks like Dream has just delivered yet another memorable winner in terms of appeal and content that continues to rake in massive views with each passing minute.