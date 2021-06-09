Minecraft star Dream leaves fans emotional with wholesome music video of "Mask" ft GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Minecraft star Dream recently dropped the highly anticipated "Mask" music video, leaving scores of fans emotional in the process.

Ever since he released the lyric video of Mask back in May, the buzz surrounding the official animated music video's release has continued to reach dizzying heights online.

The hype reached its culmination recently when Dream suddenly decided to drop the music video on YouTube, a move that instantly sent fans into a frenzy across the globe.

this music video is so vunerable exposing dreams struggles, and how much he used his mask to seem ok when he wasnt



but at the end of the video you can see that his once blank shirt now has a smile as he sets the mask aside - he doesnt need the mask anymore since hes truly ok now pic.twitter.com/Fjxr1ySBJ9 — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 9, 2021

NO BUT THIS SCENE AT THE END- hes finally taking off his mask in front of his parents since he doesnt need to hide who he is anymore, hes accepted who he is and isnt afraid to let his parents finally see him for who he is too and that its ok now SOBS pic.twitter.com/DzdED4myrp — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 9, 2021

From delving into his fears and struggles to wholesomely depicting his friendship with fellow streamers George "GeorgeNotFound " Davidson and Nicholas "Sapnap" Nick, the 3-minute long music video serves as an absolute rollercoaster of emotions amplified by Dream's soothing vocals in the background.

Dream wins hearts online with wholesome music video of Mask

Apart from enthralling the world with his exploits in Minecraft, the faceless sensation successfully marked his foray into the realm of music with the release of his first song, "Roadtrip," last December.

Post the success of Roadtrip, Dream sent fans into a frenzy when he announced that his second single would be titled Mask.

After months of unprecedented online buzz, the 21-year old dropped the lyrical video of the song in May, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

However, the prospect of an animated music video loomed large, with the popular Minecraft creator recently releasing a 3-minute long glimpse at his life beyond the mask.

Replete with symbolism and sentiment, the animated music video delves deep into the journey of Dream as a content creator.

tweets that hit different after watching the mask mv .. pic.twitter.com/iGRn73wr8C — jelly (@jellylovejoy) June 9, 2021

Being one of the most prominent online personalities in the perennially divisive internet space comes with its fair share of baggage. This reality is brought to life in moving fashion in the music video.

Be it the symbolic weightage of wearing a mask to driving home the importance of gloriously embracing one's imperfections and shortcomings, the Mask music video is both engaging and endearing, in equal measure.

And by the looks of initial reactions online, fans just can't seem to get enough of it, with the song's emotional core striking a chord with them.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans swarmed Twitter with appreciative messages for Dream and Mask:

ALSO it shows how he has grown up and how the mask/smile has become part of him, its no longer a coping mechanism but more a part of his life that came with his career and hes at peace with that — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 9, 2021

whenever dream says "i'll just keep on smiling" in the mask music video, sapnap and george are visible on screen pic.twitter.com/D5Tz6QsaVl — aya / nic (is sleeping) (@ayapufff) June 9, 2021

oh my god he released the mask music video on national best friends day i am going to cry pic.twitter.com/OG7i5qTi0O — lillie? (@brokenportaI) June 9, 2021

ok but i am so proud of dream



mask as a song and the music video is SO vulnerable - it goes deep into his personal struggles with himself as well as his depressive state as a teen, but through this he shows so many of us that our feelings are valid and that we will be ok too :( pic.twitter.com/T3aU5jf8xH — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 9, 2021

i’m going to CRY — pheydra ✧*:･is proud of dream (@pheymae) June 9, 2021

smiletwt after watching the mask music video pic.twitter.com/XVaJ52HQ40 — bay (@sleepygnf) June 9, 2021

MASK MUSIC VIDEO GOT ME CRYING IN THE CLUB I- pic.twitter.com/CFsraip1iu — Styx🧍‍♀️ (@styxandstoness) June 9, 2021

Mask music video hit so hard with me. So proud of my fav <3 pic.twitter.com/NlrvjfWPdm — LeonVigilant (@LeonVigilant) June 9, 2021

i would do anything for a friend ship like dream teams :( <3 mask music video is so cute everyone go stream pic.twitter.com/gTzb6H0sYl — kali ♥ see 📌 (@sapnaphobic) June 9, 2021

dream included george and sapnap in the mask mv as part of the reason he was able to accept himself & made sure to thank them & bad when he won a streamy & goes out of his way to include and thank them in everything he does i'm :((( pic.twitter.com/TINyX5KsUe — petra (@404Iore) June 9, 2021

it's so endearing that dream included george and sapnap in the mask mv bc clearly they were so fundamental to his happiness and always supported him and i am literally going to sob . They are best friends — ro (@rowrjtes) June 9, 2021

me watching the mask music video pic.twitter.com/3hLu9PJykX — natalie :) (@nawalie_) June 9, 2021

Mask mv comes out:

Me: pic.twitter.com/lqdOenbvl2 — Ashley 📎:)| MASK MV (@duckleypriv) June 9, 2021

george and sapnap's cameos in the mask mv i have tears streaming down my face pic.twitter.com/3hrLKsyzqn — ro (@rowrjtes) June 9, 2021

With fans gushing over the wholesome appeal of Mask, it looks like Dream has just delivered yet another memorable winner in terms of appeal and content that continues to rake in massive views with each passing minute.

