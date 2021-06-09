"My closest friends and family know": Dream opens up about doing a face reveal, his popularity and more in candid interview with Anthony Padilla 

Minecraft star Dream recently appeared in a heartfelt and honest interview with popular YouTuber Anthony Padilla, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

The 21-year old faceless sensation recently sat down for an entertaining and intensely memorable interview with Anthony Padilla of "Smosh" fame.

Known for his popular "I spent a day" series, the latter's latest YouTube video revolved around a candid conversation with one of the biggest names not only in Minecraft, but also in the realm of streaming i.e Dream.

The faceless sensation's wholesome session with the YouTuber was replete with heartfelt revelations about his unprecedented growth in popularity, his journey as a Minecraft streamer so far and the baggage that comes along with being a virtual behemoth in today's digital age.

Within moments of its release, the simmering hype surrounding the Dream x Anthony Padilla interview triumphantly erupted on Twitter, with scores of fans flocking to the platform to rave about the same.

Anthony Padilla's recent interaction with Dream led to some fun and insightful revelations about the faceless streamer's persona beyond the realm of Minecraft.

From delving into the origins of his popular Manhunt series to sharing his thoughts on the popularity of the Dream SMP, Anthony Padilla's latest interview provided an immersive glimpse into the life of one of the most popular content creators today.

On being asked about his unprecedented growth in popularity, Dream responded:

"I feel like I didn't blow up because I have this amazing personality or because of my looks! I think I blew up because of my ideas, the quality of my idea and the execution vs the personality. "

He also addressed how his name and signature blob icon came into being, in addition to answering the million-dollar question of a pending face reveal:

"I think it was just me and Sapnap. We were just in a call , spitballing names and I came up with 'Dream On' like Aerosmith and then ended up morphing it into just Dream. The blob character, my girlfriend at the time, this was like four years ago, made matching Discord profile pictures . They're very similar to what my blob looks like now ."

"I just blew up so quickly and then it became a part of me , like a part of the fan art and the community . It was not a calculated move, just something that happened. It was kind of like the perfect storm. Only a couple. Obviously, I live with Sapnap. I'd say my closest friends and closest family know. "

Being a famous face on the internet certainly comes with its fair share of drawbacks and Dream is certainly no stranger to controversy and criticism.

In response to often being subjected to criticism online, he commented:

"I think the biggest downside is not being able to express myself fully. I want to be able to do things that you can do, like go and meet people. My goal is to take full advantage of it ! I want to do it with my friends and in some way that people can participate somehow so I've thought of like a meet-up or some kind of event . My face has nothing to do with my content".

"It's hard when people say stuff like that or when people use that as a reason to attack my character or my accomplishments . That's kind of like the downside of blowing up so quickly, criticism coming in waves . "

From referring to TommyInnit as a "troll" to expressing how his secret identity makes him feel like Hannah Montana, Dream's freewheeling chat with Anthony Padilla certainly made for an intriguing watch.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans gushed over Dream's recent appearance alongside Anthony Padilla:

Anthony Padilla: So how is your life like as a faceless content creator?



⠀⠀Corpse Dream

🤝

"It's like Hannah Montana" — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) June 8, 2021

pretty much dttwt after anthony padilla's video pic.twitter.com/3Lp1kLxvmG — petra (@404Iore) June 8, 2021

can we talk about how both corpse & dream gave a shoutout to a CAT 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/Sc8yGaCGUL — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) June 8, 2021

2D CORPSE 2D DREAM

🤝

ruining my life pic.twitter.com/JaRzO5T8pA — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) June 8, 2021

patches watching dream give her a shoutout pic.twitter.com/C3s67Hncsm — v ⋆ ⁴³³⁶ (@patchesalt) June 8, 2021

dreams mask closes its eyes when he laughs pic.twitter.com/4nzAUpjpqq — dolph (@endersmiler) June 8, 2021

2D dreams blinking mask makes me go pic.twitter.com/0M3PrmEaEG — alex 🖤🥀 (@cavillatoris) June 8, 2021

THE DREAM MASK'S LITTLE FACIAL EXPRESSION'S IN ANTHONY PADILLA'S VIDEO IS SO FUCKING CUTE pic.twitter.com/jnmWUlCLh9 — petra (@404Iore) June 8, 2021

From going gaga over the stunning animation work done by digital artist JESPERISH to the hilarious shoutout to his pet cat Patches, right at the end, it seems like fans have been served a treasure trove of wholesome Dream content.

As reactions and views continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Anthony Padilla might have just delivered one of his biggest videos yet, thanks to the presence of the online streaming behemoth known as Dream.

Edited by Gautham Balaji