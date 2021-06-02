Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after he shares wholesome pictures of his cat, Patches 

Minecraft star Dream recently sent scores of fans across the globe into a tizzy after he shared multiple pictures of himself with his beloved cat, Patches.

The 21-year-old Minecraft sensation has been on a bit of a social media splurge of late, with recent pictures of his pet cat, Patches, serving as the definitive cherry on top of a rather wholesome week.

From hosting a livestream to sharing a wholesome Pride Month message, Dream's active social media presence of late has proved to be an immense source of joy for his legion of fans.

This seems to have reached its crescendo recently, with Dream sharing not one but three wholesome pictures of himself in custom merch, with Patches and a snug green and white knit blanket for company.

Within moments of him posting online, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions as excited fans collectively gushed over the wholesome duo.

Dream x Patches content takes over the internet ft. hand pics

One of the most popular content creators today, Dream's meteoric rise over the last year has been nothing short of remarkable. With more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube today, the faceless sensation is in the midst of a prolonged purple patch that seems to be showing no signs of fading just yet.

From leaving fans in awe of his ridiculous in-game plays to churning out infectious music tracks, Dream's thriving social media persona continues to grow from strength to strength.

Dream's cat Patches, too, has amassed quite the stellar fan following online, as evidenced by the barrage of reactions that have taken over social media since his recent appearance alongside the faceless sensation.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans enthusiastically took to Twitter to react to being blessed with wholesome "Patches content":

dream posts IT’S PATCHES

a picture CONTENT pic.twitter.com/inD9jcg2ep — meg 📌 edit (@quackstoria) June 2, 2021

YOURE TELLING ME DREAM OFTEN HAS A BLANKET CASUALLY LAYING IN HIS LAP WHILE PETTING PATCHES pic.twitter.com/QLWS253nqw — jackie ✧･ﾟ: * (@netheritenap) June 2, 2021

dream hasn’t HE POSTED

streamed today NEW PATCHES

CONTENT pic.twitter.com/HRmBQO2LpH — Sara (@yonksapnap) June 2, 2021

patches <3 pic.twitter.com/qAenIEGbpR — aurelia / lia | beeduo hater /j (@_aaureliaaa) June 2, 2021

dream and sapnap with patches :’) pic.twitter.com/HlzZkUkZZv — sam! 📌 (@startubbo) June 2, 2021

IDK WHAT TO FOCUS ON, IS IT PATCHES? IS IT THE HAND? IS IT THE GREEN AND WHITE KNITTED BLANKET?? TELL MEEE pic.twitter.com/US0nd2ZTnw — gel✨// STREAM MASK (@pandasappy) June 2, 2021

THE ONLY DUO EVER MY HEART IS MELTING — kary. (@karywastaken) June 2, 2021

what an angel 🥺 thank u for the kitty pics pic.twitter.com/q7c8iPL16x — Miles (@AltruistGhost) June 2, 2021

LOOK MUM, ITS DREAM AND PATCHES pic.twitter.com/5uZrsgZLA6 — clarence | check pinned tweet for 🎨 (@gnflovesdream) June 2, 2021

WE GOT PATCHES CONTENT pic.twitter.com/GxjUpRG1Z9 — liz my beloved (@L0VEQUACKITY) June 2, 2021

DREAMS HAND AND PATCHES CONTENT??? OH MY GOD THIS ISNT REAL! pic.twitter.com/VobzyFKWFN — clarence | check pinned tweet for 🎨 (@gnflovesdream) June 2, 2021

"dreaming" BRO WE ARE THE ONE WHO I THINK IS DREAMING!! WTF IS THISSSS pic.twitter.com/TDIkAvHZsO — clarence | check pinned tweet for 🎨 (@gnflovesdream) June 2, 2021

As fans continue to go gaga over Patches' show-stealing appearance, Dream recently took to his private Twitter account to share an appreciative message for fans, as he revealed that he has started to feel more like his "old self" of late:

dream has been so interactive with us since yesterday, has replied to so many stans, streamed and opened up about his thoughts on a lot of things, mentioned how he wants to stream more, has posted irl photos with patches, and then tweeted this. he’s really home :’) pic.twitter.com/pM1wZ6PxhP — esi NATURE DAY (@greenmanlovebot) June 2, 2021

This new, positive side of Dream bodes extremely well for his fans, who just can't seem to get enough of the treasure trove of wholesome content coming their way of late.

