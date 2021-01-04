Twitter breaks after Minecraft star Dream‘s alleged cat surfaces in picture with Sapnap

YouTuber Nicholas “Sapnap” Nick’s recent photo with Clay “Dream’s” cat has led to some hilarious reactions on Twitter.
Dream has been at the end of a lot of speculation for the overall mysticism surrounding his personality. The YouTuber has not revealed his face to fans, who have taken quite a few drastic measures to know more about his identity.
Fellow YouTuber and friend Sapnap posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with what people think is Dream’s pet cat, “Patches.” The claim was given further credence after the latter responded to the post rather mysteriously.
Dream’s cat sees Twitter has a field day
While there has been no confirmation about whether the cat in question is actually Dream’s, Sapnap’s fans took to Twitter to make fun of and mock the YouTuber. It was only after Dream himself posted a comment that more and more people began speculating that it was, in truth, his cat.
Dream’s recent rise in popularity has resulted in quite a few people looking for more details about his identity. An online troll group even found his house’s address after he posted a picture of a kitchen on his alternate Twitter account.
With Sapnap having posted what people think is Dream’s pet cat, hundreds of fans reacted. The latter has posted a lot about his cat, leading to fans quickly identifying it when Sapnap posted the pictures.
This led to some hilarious reactions:
Dream is a YouTuber who crossed the 10-million threshold in 2020 and featured in MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind video.
He currently has 15.3 million subscribers on YouTube and teased fans with a "face reveal" that people thought would be part of MrBeast's video. While the face reveal did not end up happening, fans can stay content with a picture of Patches.