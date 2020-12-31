Minecraft YouTuber Dream reaches 15 million subscribers in one year

The growth of Minecraft YouTuber Dream and his channel has been exponential, with no signs of slowing down.

For a short time, Dream has been posting Minecraft videos galore on his YouTube channel. As of now, there are three videos on his channel with less than a million views. Just three.

The remaining videos he has posted have gone over the million mark rather largely. There are several with upwards of 30-50 million views. That popularity and consistency are easily noticed as Dream's channel has now reached 15 million subscribers.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream thanks fans for the milestone

A million subscribers on YouTuber is a milestone many content creators hope to reach. For some, it is the pinnacle of YouTube success, and it takes years to accomplish the feat.

1 mil to 15 mil in one year. INSANE. thank you guys so much. have completely changed my life. — Dream (@Dream) December 30, 2020

For Dream, one year saw that accolade completely smashed. In 12 months, he went from the million subscriber point to an astounding 15 million. He says it best when explaining that this completely changed his life.

From insane Minecraft challenges to wild speedruns, Dream has taken Minecraft content to a completely different level than some other content creators.

While many streamers post content from several games, Dream's YouTube channel is exclusively about Minecraft. That shows two things. He is an incredible Minecraft content creator, and the Minecraft community is massive.

That has helped Dream's channel become one of the fastest-growing in YouTube history. His first video to his last video shows his growth as a player and an entertainer.

These videos showcase just how far Dream and his community have come since he first began his YouTube journey.

Thank you Twitter for verifying me :D — Dream (@Dream) December 2, 2020

The next step is for Dream to be verified on Twitter. He jokingly tweeted about it earlier in December as a large round of verifications took place.

Of course, his tweet was in jest, and no verification took place for him. Being so popular and reaching this milestone may very well be what causes Twitter to put the checkmark next to Dream's name.