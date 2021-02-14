Fans swarm Twitter to wish Dream's cat on her birthday

Popular streamer and Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently 'broke' Twitter courtesy of his cat Patches. The fans of Dream's feline companion celebrated her birthday by trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayPatches.
Dream's cat Patches broke the internet in January this year when she was spotted with Sapnap. The post now sits at over three hundred thousand likes, indicating how much the community loves Patches.
Dream's cat Patches gets all the love on Twitter.
Fans came out in droves to celebrate the furry friend's birthday with Tweets filled with goofy and cute pictures of the cat.
While Dream celebrated a massive rise in popularity, it seems his cat Patches is amassing a fan following of her own. Fans have been writing heartwarming messages for the cat all over Twitter.
Some Twitter users even took to recreating memes with the four-legged feline.
Some avid fans of Patches even went so far as to make works of art featuring Dream's beloved pet.
Dream's recent rise in popularity
Dream recently saw a rise in popularity after his speedruns' legitimacy came under question in December 2020. The Minecraft community was split between fans who supported his runs versus the moderators and others trying to get his runs removed and discredited.
The controversy spiraled as other moderators like DarkViperAU got involved, which led to multiple back-and-forths between Dream and the moderators that transpired on YouTube. Since then, Dream's popularity has shot through the roof, breaking Twitter multiple times in the past few months.
Published 14 Feb 2021, 14:25 IST