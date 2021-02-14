Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fans swarm Twitter to wish Dream's cat on her birthday

Dream
Dream's cat Patches broke the internet earlier in January as well (image via quackdixr, Twitter)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 14 Feb 2021, 14:25 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Popular streamer and Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently 'broke' Twitter courtesy of his cat Patches. The fans of Dream's feline companion celebrated her birthday by trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayPatches.

Dream's cat Patches broke the internet in January this year when she was spotted with Sapnap. The post now sits at over three hundred thousand likes, indicating how much the community loves Patches.

Also read: YouTuber Destery Smith accused of grooming and paedophilia by multiple fans.

Dream's cat Patches gets all the love on Twitter.

Fans came out in droves to celebrate the furry friend's birthday with Tweets filled with goofy and cute pictures of the cat.

Advertisement

While Dream celebrated a massive rise in popularity, it seems his cat Patches is amassing a fan following of her own. Fans have been writing heartwarming messages for the cat all over Twitter.

Some Twitter users even took to recreating memes with the four-legged feline.

Advertisement

Some avid fans of Patches even went so far as to make works of art featuring Dream's beloved pet.

Advertisement

Dream's recent rise in popularity

Dream recently saw a rise in popularity after his speedruns' legitimacy came under question in December 2020. The Minecraft community was split between fans who supported his runs versus the moderators and others trying to get his runs removed and discredited.

The controversy spiraled as other moderators like DarkViperAU got involved, which led to multiple back-and-forths between Dream and the moderators that transpired on YouTube. Since then, Dream's popularity has shot through the roof, breaking Twitter multiple times in the past few months.

Also read: Corpse Husband Billboard: Fans want him to feature at Times Square beside Emma Langevin.

Published 14 Feb 2021, 14:25 IST
Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी