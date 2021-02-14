Fans swarm Twitter to wish Dream's cat on her birthday

Popular streamer and Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently 'broke' Twitter courtesy of his cat Patches. The fans of Dream's feline companion celebrated her birthday by trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayPatches.

Dream's cat Patches broke the internet in January this year when she was spotted with Sapnap. The post now sits at over three hundred thousand likes, indicating how much the community loves Patches.

Dream's cat Patches gets all the love on Twitter.

Fans came out in droves to celebrate the furry friend's birthday with Tweets filled with goofy and cute pictures of the cat.

happy birthday to the prettiest girl ever #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/zmIaOgaIlh — riley¹⁸ (@NETHERCAL) February 14, 2021

While Dream celebrated a massive rise in popularity, it seems his cat Patches is amassing a fan following of her own. Fans have been writing heartwarming messages for the cat all over Twitter.

patches, you are a legendary content creator who revolutionized streaming. you've changed so many lives, touched so many hearts, and twitch wouldn't be the same without you. you're a master of what you do and nobody deserves your followers more than you do #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/TvY8bh2q1k — tea?? (@elytraheart) February 14, 2021

if you’re sad bc it’s valentine’s day and you’re single just remember that it’s patches bday and she wouldn’t want you to be sad on her bday :) #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/CXKoblibHN — emma ᵕ̈ (@dhmukarl) February 14, 2021

Some Twitter users even took to recreating memes with the four-legged feline.

get you a girl who can do both 😩 HAPPY BIRTHDAY PATCHES #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/uncSUCmP8x — jen ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ selfie 📌 (@SAPMElSTER) February 14, 2021

in honor of it being her birthday today im bringing back this edit :]#happybirthdaypatchespic.twitter.com/HicaMi0GJG — elle (@meIlohi) February 14, 2021

Some avid fans of Patches even went so far as to make works of art featuring Dream's beloved pet.

Dream's recent rise in popularity

Dream recently saw a rise in popularity after his speedruns' legitimacy came under question in December 2020. The Minecraft community was split between fans who supported his runs versus the moderators and others trying to get his runs removed and discredited.

The controversy spiraled as other moderators like DarkViperAU got involved, which led to multiple back-and-forths between Dream and the moderators that transpired on YouTube. Since then, Dream's popularity has shot through the roof, breaking Twitter multiple times in the past few months.

