The Minecraft Dream SMP: Server details, members, owner, and more.

"Dream Survival-Multiplayer" (SMP) is a private multiplayer server known for its heavy improvisational plot and history of alliances, factions, and characters.
The server features many of the most well-known, and popular, Minecraft YouTubers & Streamers online today such as: George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Alex "Quackity," and so many more.
On April 24th 2020 the very first member of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer joined. Those members were, of course, Dream, the owner himself, accompanied by George, and the server's moderation and coder, Callahan.
Current Dream SMP Members
There are a lot of creators on this private server, so it's sometimes difficult to keep track of how many active players there are contributing to the lore. Here's a complete, and updated, list of every creator that has been active on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer.
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Callahan
- Sapnap
- Awesamdude
- DropsByPonk
- BadBoyHalo
- TommyInnit
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- Punz
- Purpled
- Wilbur Soot
- Jschlatt
- Skeppy
- Eret
- JackManifoldTV
- Nihachu
- Quackity
- Karl Jacobs
- HBomb
- Technoblade
- Antfrost
- Ph1LzA
- ConnorEatsPants
- CaptainPuffy
- Ranboo
- Foolish Gamers
- Hannahxxrose
- Michaelmcchill
Current & Past Dream SMP Guests
The Dream Survival-Multiplayer has opened its doors to many different guests, other than the server's members. These guests have been anyone from the pets and siblings of the featured creators, to other influencers who have been invited on for a stream.
While some of these guests may never return back to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer, there's no harm in theorizing that they might. Here's a list of each guest, past and present, that's been on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer:
- Ninja
- Andrea Botez
- Pokimane
- Corpse Husband
- KSI
- Mr. Beast
- Lil Nas X
- JustVurb (via voice call while Skeppy was streaming on the server).
- Iskall (via voice call with Fundy while helping the latter create a redstone door in his bunker).
- Drista (Dream's sister).
- Lani (Tubbo's sister).
- Skepina (Skeppy's sister).
- Luke (Foolish Gamer's brother).
- Sean Jacobs (Karl Jacob's brother).
- Sarge (JackManifoldTV's friend).
- Rhianna (Nihachu's friend).
- Lucy (BadBoyHalo's dog. She "joined" when he made her tap his keyboard for him. Bad later stated that she was a canon guest).
Current Dream SMP Factions
Several different factions have banded together, risen to power and then fallen. The most notable example of this is L'Manberg, which was destroyed in the midst of an invasion. Some have just been abandoned altogether, or even become disbanded. Here's an up-to-date list of every active faction on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer.
- Badlands
- Snowchester
- Eggpire
- Kinoko Kingdom
- The Syndicate
- Greater Dream SMP
- L'Sandberg (although it's unsure whether or not this faction is completely canon, as it hasn't appeared in any plot significance).
As important as factions are to the overall plot of the survival-multiplayer, there are alliances that also direct the course of the plot. There are only two current alliances, "Pro-Omlette & Anti-Eggpire" (CaptainPuffy, Technoblade, Ranboo) and "Plan To Kill Dream," (TommyInnit, Tubbo, Ranboo). The others seem to have been disbanded.